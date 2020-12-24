The holidays can be a bit crazy, full of cooking, family, friends, and events—well, except this year, when we're staying home to stay safe. But that doesn't mean the holidays are any less insane: we're still cooking up a storm and practicing as many favorite traditions as we can muster.

So if in all the changes something slipped your mind (like what to make for a bit of dessert) or if you're craving a slightly more health conscious alternative to classic cookies, consider this recipe from Holiday Keto. With only five ingredients, you can make a tasty keto-friendly cookie bite that doesn't require oven time—saving the space there for making the rest of your holiday meal, instead.