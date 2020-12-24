Need A Last Minute Holiday Dessert? Try These No-Bake Keto Cookies
The holidays can be a bit crazy, full of cooking, family, friends, and events—well, except this year, when we're staying home to stay safe. But that doesn't mean the holidays are any less insane: we're still cooking up a storm and practicing as many favorite traditions as we can muster.
So if in all the changes something slipped your mind (like what to make for a bit of dessert) or if you're craving a slightly more health conscious alternative to classic cookies, consider this recipe from Holiday Keto. With only five ingredients, you can make a tasty keto-friendly cookie bite that doesn't require oven time—saving the space there for making the rest of your holiday meal, instead.
No-Bake Cookies
Makes 16 cookies | 20 minutes total
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon stevia
- 2⁄3 cup all-natural peanut butter
- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a medium glass bowl, mix butter and stevia; microwave for 1 minute.
- Stir in peanut butter. Add coconut and vanilla extract, mixing well.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon tablespoons of the mixture onto prepared baking sheet.
- Freeze for 5 minutes. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve; garnish as desired.
