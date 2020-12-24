mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Need A Last Minute Holiday Dessert? Try These No-Bake Keto Cookies

Need A Last Minute Holiday Dessert? Try These No-Bake Keto Cookies

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
No-Bake Keto Cookies

Image by Centennial Media / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 24, 2020 — 13:04 PM

The holidays can be a bit crazy, full of cooking, family, friends, and events—well, except this year, when we're staying home to stay safe. But that doesn't mean the holidays are any less insane: we're still cooking up a storm and practicing as many favorite traditions as we can muster.

So if in all the changes something slipped your mind (like what to make for a bit of dessert) or if you're craving a slightly more health conscious alternative to classic cookies, consider this recipe from Holiday Keto. With only five ingredients, you can make a tasty keto-friendly cookie bite that doesn't require oven time—saving the space there for making the rest of your holiday meal, instead.

No-Bake Cookies 

Makes 16 cookies | 20 minutes total

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter 
  • 1 tablespoon stevia 
  • 2⁄3 cup all-natural peanut butter 
  • 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract 

Instructions

  1. In a medium glass bowl, mix butter and stevia; microwave for 1 minute. 
  2. Stir in peanut butter. Add coconut and vanilla extract, mixing well. 
  3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon tablespoons of the mixture onto prepared baking sheet. 
  4. Freeze for 5 minutes. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve; garnish as desired. 
Excerpted with permission from Holiday Keto by Michelle Stacey.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

3 Simple Make-Ahead Recipes Perfect For A Healthy Christmas Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan
3 Simple Make-Ahead Recipes Perfect For A Healthy Christmas Breakfast
Recipes

This Vegan Christmas "Pot Roast" Can Be Thrown Together In 10 Minutes

Jamie Schneider
This Vegan Christmas "Pot Roast" Can Be Thrown Together In 10 Minutes
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

We Removed The Word “Infertility” From Our Site — Let Us Explain Why

mbg editorial
We Removed The Word “Infertility” From Our Site — Let Us Explain Why
Beauty

What Are Those Bumps On Your Forehead? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Alexandra Engler
What Are Those Bumps On Your Forehead? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Spirituality

Why EFT Is The Versatile Energy Healing Technique We'll All Need In 2021

Marianna Giokas, MPP
Why EFT Is The Versatile Energy Healing Technique We'll All Need In 2021
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful

Sarah Regan
This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful
Beauty

These 11 Rich Hair Masks Will Coax Your Dry, Dull Strands Back To Life

Jamie Schneider
These 11 Rich Hair Masks Will Coax Your Dry, Dull Strands Back To Life
Home

The One Thing To Never, Ever Mix With Vinegar-Based Cleaners

Emma Loewe
The One Thing To Never, Ever Mix With Vinegar-Based Cleaners
Mental Health

Anxiety & Depression Impact Decision Making: A New Study Explores How

Sarah Regan
Anxiety & Depression Impact Decision Making: A New Study Explores How
Beauty

The Top 3 Skin Care Mistakes A Derm Wants You To Stop Doing, Like, Right Now

Jamie Schneider
The Top 3 Skin Care Mistakes A Derm Wants You To Stop Doing, Like, Right Now
Home

Sooo, Is Most Gift Wrapping Recyclable? We Investigated

Emma Loewe
Sooo, Is Most Gift Wrapping Recyclable? We Investigated
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/no-bake-keto-peanut-butter-cookies

Your article and new folder have been saved!