Spending The Holidays Alone This Year? 5 Joyful Ways To Celebrate

More often than not, people assume spending a holiday alone means forgoing the usual holiday feast. But that doesn’t have to be the case. Sure, the portions will be smaller, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make yourself a delectable spread.

If you’d rather avoid the stress of holiday cooking, choose your favorite Thanksgiving side dish and dedicate your time to perfecting that recipe. Either order the rest of the meal from a local restaurant or eat the side on its own—yes, mashed potatoes can qualify as dinner on the holidays.