The Best Keto Crustless Pumpkin Pie & Whipped Cream Recipe

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Dr. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional medicine expert who specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Cole is also the bestselling author of Ketotarian and The Inflammation Spectrum.
Pumpkin Pie with Powdered Sugar

Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy

December 19, 2019

As a functional medicine practitioner, people often ask me how to enjoy the holidays without feeling bloated and inflamed after indulging in yummy treats. For those people who are tapping into the benefits of a clean ketogenic diet (i.e., high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate, with a focus on quality whole-food ingredients): Fear not. I'm well-versed in making healthy stuff not only realistic but delicious. 

And dessert, arguably, is one of the easiest things to modify on a keto diet. With various options for sweeteners, you can still have a pumpkin-filled dessert that is also high-fat when you choose the right ingredients. My favorite recipe this holiday season is this crustless pumpkin pie—it's the perfect end to the meal without the need for a carb-loaded crust.

Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 can organic pumpkin
  • 2 cage-free eggs
  • ½ cup monk fruit
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 cup full-fat coconut milk, unsweetened

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. 
  2. In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients until fully combined.
  3. Pour mixture into a pan, lightly greased with coconut oil.
  4. Bake for 60 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Serve with keto-friendly whipped cream.
Keto Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

  • 1 can full-fat coconut cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon sweetener of choice: stevia, monk fruit, erythritol

Method:

  1. Chill coconut cream in refrigerator for 24 hours along with the beaters and bowl of your mixer.
  2. Spoon out the top layer of the coconut cream into the mixing bowl. Add in the sweetener and vanilla extract and mix with mixer until whipped to desired consistency. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

If you're not a fan of pie but are looking for your pumpkin fix this holiday season, another option is to make these Pumpkin Spice Fat Bombs. These keto-friendly bites help curb my sweet tooth and keep me both satisfied and away from the high-carb snacks before dinner.

Pumpkin Spice Fat Bombs

Yields 10 servings 

Ingredients:

  • 4 tablespoons almonds, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon coconut flour  
  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons organic pumpkin puree
  • 1½ tablespoons sweetener of choice: monk fruit, stevia, or erythritol
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Method:

  1. In a bowl, mix together all ingredients until fully combined. Place mixture in freezer for 20 minutes to let harden.
  2. Remove mixture and roll into firmly packed bite-size balls.
  3. Place fat bombs on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet and place in the freezer again for 30 minutes to let set.
  4. Store in a sealed airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
