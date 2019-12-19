As a functional medicine practitioner, people often ask me how to enjoy the holidays without feeling bloated and inflamed after indulging in yummy treats. For those people who are tapping into the benefits of a clean ketogenic diet (i.e., high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate, with a focus on quality whole-food ingredients): Fear not. I'm well-versed in making healthy stuff not only realistic but delicious.

And dessert, arguably, is one of the easiest things to modify on a keto diet. With various options for sweeteners, you can still have a pumpkin-filled dessert that is also high-fat when you choose the right ingredients. My favorite recipe this holiday season is this crustless pumpkin pie—it's the perfect end to the meal without the need for a carb-loaded crust.