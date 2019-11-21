There's something about maple syrup and sweet potatoes that just seems to fit. The maple enhances the sweet potato flavor perfectly, for a dish that tastes more like a treat than a nutritious side dish.

These smashed sweet potatoes from Fields Good Chicken take the fall-inspired pair a step further; by adding chipotle peppers, you'll have a spicy kick that gives some complexity to this sweet and savory recipe.

The recipe is vegan-approved and gluten-free, so you won't have to worry about jeopardizing your health kick this holiday season. Plus, it yields enough servings to feed all of your friends and family at your next holiday potluck (or you can just eat it in a huge bowl with a spoon—trust me, you'll want to).