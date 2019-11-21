Vegan Maple-Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes Will Win Your Next Potluck
There's something about maple syrup and sweet potatoes that just seems to fit. The maple enhances the sweet potato flavor perfectly, for a dish that tastes more like a treat than a nutritious side dish.
These smashed sweet potatoes from Fields Good Chicken take the fall-inspired pair a step further; by adding chipotle peppers, you'll have a spicy kick that gives some complexity to this sweet and savory recipe.
The recipe is vegan-approved and gluten-free, so you won't have to worry about jeopardizing your health kick this holiday season. Plus, it yields enough servings to feed all of your friends and family at your next holiday potluck (or you can just eat it in a huge bowl with a spoon—trust me, you'll want to).
Maple-Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes
Feeds 8 to 10
Ingredients:
- 5 pounds peeled and diced sweet potatoes
- ½ teaspoon ginger powder
- 50 grams peeled garlic cloves (about 16 cloves)
- 1½ tablespoons kosher salt
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 2 tablespoons canned chipotle peppers, puréed
- ¼ cup maple syrup
Method:
- In a large pot, combine diced sweet potatoes, ginger powder, and whole peeled garlic cloves with just enough water to cover sweet potatoes.
- Bring to a simmer and cook until sweet potatoes are soft, about 20 to 25 minutes.
- Strain water and remove garlic cloves, and in the same pot, mash sweet potatoes with potato masher until desired consistency.
- Add salt, maple, chipotle purée, olive oil, and lime juice and combine with the sweet potato mash.
- Stir with a spatula until seasonings are well incorporated.
Recipe courtesy of Fields Good Chicken.
