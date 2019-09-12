Every year it seems there's a fresh batch of articles that espouse the benefits and joys of solo travel—and why it's a must for everyone at some point in their lives. For full disclosure: I totally agree! I have found that traveling alone is one of the most empowering, fun, and enriching experiences for me. It's something I try to regularly do, be it a day trip somewhere near or a long weekend somewhere new. But not everyone is up for it, be it from fear, family, finances, or any number of roadblocks (which are all valid). Even if you can, you may have some apprehension about going forward with a solo trip—as there's a certain comfort in traveling with a partner or group.

Luckily, for those wishing to go their own way, modern technology has made it increasingly easier with apps that connect you with gourmet meals and safety tools to keep you feeling comforted far from home. Also: Some good ole common sense tips help too. So, if you are considering—and have the time and means—here's what you need to know.