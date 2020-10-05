If you’re in the mood for a delicious treat that takes minutes to put together (aren’t we all?), look no further than board-certified psychiatrist, professional chef, and author of This Is Your Brain On Food, Uma Naidoo, M.D.'s elevated take on the traditional berries and cream. As she explains on the mindbodygreen podcast, a few simple tweaks can make any dessert loads healthier (and tastier, it turns out).

In typical Naidoo fashion, she includes some extra ingredients in her antioxidant-rich recipe—namely, coconut and cacao—to punch up the flavor and add in even more brain-healthy benefits.