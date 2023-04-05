3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know

Everyone has their own goals when it comes to taking supplements. Some people take probiotics to encourage better gut health, some swear by vitamin D for brain health, and others love taking collagen for plumper, healthier skin.

However, the beauty supplement category tends to feel a bit more broad. While these products do cast a rather large net (even collagen peptides or probiotics can technically be considered beauty supplements), that doesn’t mean we should brush them under the rug. It does mean, however, that we should dive into the specifics, so that we can separate fact from fiction. To come, three common myths about skin supplements, debunked.