The Best Supplements For Glowing Skin — A Dermatologist Explains

This mineral works as an antioxidant, lessening the formation of damaging free radicals12 and protecting skin fats and fibroblasts. Because zinc is involved with cellular turnover and immune function, it is thought to help reduce acne flare-ups13 . The amount you take will depend somewhat on your diet (zinc is naturally found in grass-fed meat, grains, oysters, sesame and pumpkin seeds, peas, and beans). You don’t want to go overboard with zinc because too much of it will put you at risk for copper deficiency14 (large doses of zinc prevent the absorption of copper in the digestive tract). These two minerals work together. Do not take zinc on an empty stomach, for it can cause stomach upset and nausea. Aim to take zinc halfway through a meal or right after. Not sure where to find a zinc supplement? We narrowed down the list for you; here, 13 great options.