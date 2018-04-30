The Best Supplements For Glowing Skin — A Dermatologist Explains

For the most part, we can get all our nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, from our diets—and we should aim for that. But let’s be honest: Achieving optimal levels through diet alone on a daily basis is often not realistic today (at least not for me and my patients!). We are busy, and our dietary options can fall short once in a while, despite our best efforts.

The ones I’ve chosen to highlight are the vitamins and supplements most helpful in accomplishing two important goals: first, supporting the gut-brain-skin axis by nourishing the intestinal microbiome, and second, giving the body what it needs to maintain healthy skin (and, I should add, healthy hair and nails).

None of the items listed below will cost much, and they can all be obtained at your local pharmacy without a prescription. (Do, however, consult your doctor if you’re already taking any medications or supplements; get the a-OK before adding new supplements.)

Here are my go-to-glow supplement recommendations: