With many American adults failing to reach their daily zinc intake needs, it’s safe to say that this mineral is a gap in many people's diets. Often under-consumed, zinc is an essential mineral that can have significant immune health and whole-body benefits.* But because your body cannot synthesize zinc on its own, it’s important to include it within your diet or supplement routine to hit your intake goals.

Why does zinc matter?

Not only does zinc play a key role in our immune system running smoothly, but it also supports the function of hundreds of enzymes in the body, promotes healthy skin and bones, and delivers widespread antioxidant and contains anti-inflammatory benefits.* Considering its massive scope for human health, it’s too bad we’re not consuming enough of this essential mineral. Each day, “considering food sources alone, 15% of U.S. adults are not getting enough zinc. Because this statistic comes from nationally representative data, that means that approximately 50 million Americans have an unaddressed zinc gap,” mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN previously explained.

In the day to day, women require 8 milligrams of zinc, while men need 11 milligrams to reach their needs. However, these nutritional requirements rise to 11 and 12 milligrams of daily zinc during pregnancy and lactation. Again, these levels are simply your baseline needs for zinc sufficiency (i.e., to avoid zinc deficiency). As zinc is critical for your immune system function and overall well-being, it may be worth adding a supplement into the mix to promote resilience. After all, this essential trace mineral even helps with basic (but critical) things like DNA and protein synthesis, plus the ability of our trillions of cells to divide and grow.* Not sure where to start in choosing a zinc supplement that fits into your routine and lifestyle? Here are our favorites.

What to look for in a quality zinc supplement.

When you're choosing a zinc supplement, it’s important to consider a variety of criteria to ensure that you’re making the most educated, healthiest choice for your body. If you’re still not sold on which option to choose, below we outlined the top things to look for in selecting a solid zinc supplement, guided by Ph.D. nutrition scientist and dietitian Ferira:

1. Dose

Knowing how much zinc is included in whichever supplement you choose is vital in determining the efficacy. Starting point daily zinc needs fall between 8 and 11 milligrams (8 mg for women and 11 mg for men), so seeking an option that provides at least that much will make the addition worthwhile. Considering upper limit recommendations is also important: For most adults, it is not recommended to consume more than 40 milligrams of zinc each day for adults (combined between food and supplements) for a prolonged period of time.

2. Form

There are multiple forms, aka complexes, of zinc (bisglycinate, sulfate, gluconate, citrate, piconalate, acetate, etc.) and each offers varying levels of absorption into the body. Zinc bisglycinate is thought to be one of the best-absorbed options while being gentle on the digestive tract, but each of the aforementioned iterations are also decently absorbed as well. That being said, Ferira notes, “While more clinical trials in humans will be useful to fully suss the bioavailability story out, the case for the chelated amino acid form (bisglycinate) is strong.”

3. Delivery format

How you’re getting your zinc matters when it comes down to the minutiae ingredients, but if you’re looking for the "cleanest" option, Ferira suggests capsules, as they generally contain the fewest additives. Gummies and chews may hold unnecessary amounts of sugar, and other additives such as colorants and dyes. Unless you have trouble swallowing pills or are choosing a supplement your child will actually take, it’s best to follow the rule of thumb that the fewer added ingredients (i.e., the “Other ingredients” section of your supplement label), the better. Additionally, keep an eye out for artificial colors and flavors. Gluten-free, GMO-free, dairy-free, and soy-free labels are all good indicators of a well-made supplement.

4. Other nutrients & phytonutrients

Yes, zinc is an essential mineral, but it is also well-complemented by other vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients that support your immune system and overall health.* Therefore, a smartly formulated immune complex or comprehensive multivitamin that contains zinc and other vitamins, such as D3 and C, as well as complementary minerals, plant bioactives, and other functional ingredients may be useful while featuring a significant dose of zinc, so you can support your nutritional and targeted health needs.* and other bioactives may be useful while featuring a significant dose of zinc, so you can support your nutritional needs.*

FAQs about zinc Is 50 milligrams of zinc too much? Seeing as your daily zinc needs start at 8 to 11 milligrams, and risk for toxicity begin at levels higher than 40 milligrams, you would only consider taking mega doses of zinc for a prolonged period of time under the supervision of a medical professional. In fact, regularly absorbing such a high volume of this mineral could negatively impact other essential minerals, contributing to an increased risk of copper deficiency over time, so it’s not advised. Is it OK to take a zinc supplement every day? Zinc is an essential mineral that cannot be synthesized by your body alone, so taking a zinc supplement or consuming enough zinc from your diet each day (or combining approaches, since diet and high-quality supplements are both useful) is completely healthy (and encouraged). That being said, you should not regularly be exceeding the tolerable upper intake level (i.e., 40 milligrams daily). Can I take vitamin C and zinc together? Of course you want to ensure that zinc will mix well with the existing supplements in your routine, and vitamin C is another micronutrient that can be combined without any concerns. In fact, many multivitamins and targeted immunity complexes contain both vitamin C and zinc, including mbg’s immune support+. Both of these essential nutrients help in supporting your immune system without crossing wires, allowing you to feel your best.*

The takeaway.

High-quality supplements are an excellent, complementary addition to your diet in order to meet specific nutritional needs. Especially considering zinc cannot be created by the body, it’s important to find a quality supplement that can effectively support daily zinc requirements while also nourishing and protect your overall well-being.* Whether you’re choosing a specialized complex, complete multivitamin, or pure zinc formulation, make sure to pair your supplement with a healthy lifestyle, you can reap the full, wide-ranging benefits of this vital mineral.* Talking to your doctor or another qualified healthcare professional is always a good idea before adding any new supplements into your regimen, but our list is a great jumping off point for choosing a well-formulated option to achieve your specific needs and goals.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.