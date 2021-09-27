 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
vitafusion™
PAID CONTENT FOR vitafusion™

A To Zinc: What You Need To Know About This Essential Nutrient

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
A To Zinc: What You Need To Know About This Essential Nutrient

Image by Stocksy

September 27, 2021

It wasn’t until the 1960’s that we finally learned the importance of zinc sufficiency as it pertains to human health and well-being. For example, without zinc, we wouldn’t be able to taste and smell with such satisfaction.* In only the last few decades have we been able to truly appreciate the role that this nutrient plays in our lives.  

More recently, zinc has become popular for its role in immune health.* As you come to understand more about zinc as a puzzle piece in the larger picture of health, you’ll see why getting enough of it matters… And why incorporating a daily supplement containing zinc, like vitafusion™ Power Zinc into your routine can be a great idea for immune health.*

Zinc: The basics

If you don’t know about zinc already, you may be surprised to learn that it’s the second most common trace mineral found in the body (after iron). It’s actually found in cells throughout the entire body. And why? Because zinc wears a lot of hats. This nutrient plays a key role in the function of more than 200 enzymes.* In addition to playing a primary role in immune function, zinc supports many of your cells’ functions.*

In fact, zinc is critical for our bodies to grow* — which ties back to how zinc was discovered as an essential nutrient decades ago. As mentioned, zinc was discovered as a critical nutrient for humans in 1961

Advertisement

Zinc and immune health

Zinc has become more mainstream these days, mostly for its role in immune health.* 

It supports some of the most important processes in our body, and we can supplement this nutrient easily (and tastily) with vitafusion™ Power Zinc.* Each serving of gummies contains 15 mg of high potency zinc and 270 mg of vitamin C for immune support.* Support like this is important 365 days a year. 

How much zinc do we need?

Our bodies don’t naturally produce zinc (hence why it’s essential), but it can be easily sourced through our diet and supplements. Zinc is actually found in many of the foods we eat everyday, like whole grains, milk, red meat, poultry, seafood, and even some breakfast cereals. But a daily zinc supplement is supportive if you aren't getting enough from your diet. With a strawberry-tangerine flavor, you’ll be happy to make the vitafusion™ Power Zinc gummies a new part of your health routine. Even better, Power Zinc also contains the ever-important vitamin C.

Advertisement

The bottom line

From our ability to stop and smell the roses, to that dose of immune support — zinc is one of the most vital elements found in the body.* To take a peek beneath the surface of our health, is to know how we can better support ourselves. Whether that means eating different foods, or incorporating vitafusion™ Power Zinc into our supplement regimen, a little bit of awareness goes a long way. 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'm An RD & Nutrition Scientist: Look Out For These Common Multivitamin Mistakes

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
I'm An RD & Nutrition Scientist: Look Out For These Common Multivitamin Mistakes
Integrative Health

Just In: Study Finds This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health

Sarah Regan
Just In: Study Finds This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Love

Did You Spot The Glaring Red Flag In Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Short Film?

Sarah Regan
Did You Spot The Glaring Red Flag In Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Short Film?
Love

5 Ways To Really Bond With Your Partner This Holiday Season, From A Psychologist

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
5 Ways To Really Bond With Your Partner This Holiday Season, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

The Part Of Your Zodiac Chart You've Never Looked At — But Is Majorly Revealing

Sarah Regan
The Part Of Your Zodiac Chart You've Never Looked At — But Is Majorly Revealing
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Nature

The Nature-Inspired Philosophy That Helped Me Get Through Postpartum

Becca Piastrelli
The Nature-Inspired Philosophy That Helped Me Get Through Postpartum
Beauty

The Only (& We Mean Only) Guide To Applying Eyeliner That You'll Ever Need

Dorian Smith-Garcia
The Only (& We Mean Only) Guide To Applying Eyeliner That You'll Ever Need
Spirituality

A Game-Changing Taurus Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse Is Here To Shake Things Up

The AstroTwins
A Game-Changing Taurus Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse Is Here To Shake Things Up
Love

How To Find The Balance Between Independence & Connection In Relationships

Jordan Dann, MFA, LP, CIRT
How To Find The Balance Between Independence & Connection In Relationships
Integrative Health

You Might Need Even More Vitamin D As You Age — Here's How To Tell

Jamie Schneider
You Might Need Even More Vitamin D As You Age — Here's How To Tell
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Must-Have Foods For Gut Health

Jason Wachob
I'm A Gastroenterologist & These Are My Must-Have Foods For Gut Health
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-you-need-to-know-about-zinc

Your article and new folder have been saved!