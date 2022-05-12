Health Experts Swear By The Immune-Supporting Micronutrients In This Supplement*

 Skip to content

Health Experts Swear By mbg's immune support+ As Their Daily Immunity Shield*

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

May 12, 2022

We get that prioritizing daily immune support on top of everything else on your to-do list can feel daunting. That's one of the many reasons mbg created immune support+, which is strategically formulated to strengthen your body's natural defenses—in just two capsules, daily.*

Our strategic formula includes vitamin C, vitamin D3, and zinc bisglycinate—an essential immune-supporting trio. What's more, it features two cutting-edge, plant-based ingredients: quercetin phytosome (an antioxidant powerhouse) and beta-glucan (a unique immunomodulator).* Together, the supplement provides targeted daily immune support to strengthen innate defenses and nurture healthy immune function.*

And we aren't the only ones who appreciate the product: Top experts in nutrition and overall well-being have shared with us how much they love including mbg's immune support+ supplement in their routine. We've been thrilled to learn how it helps them bolster immune health and resilience on a daily basis—both personally and for clients.* Here's what they have to say:

"I feel confident recommending immune support+."*

"My intricate, innate, and adaptive immune systems are working hard 365 days of the year to protect me, so why should I only support immunity at certain times of the year? mbg's immune support+ helps me nurture and strengthen my natural defenses every day of the week. This unique formula is made with science-backed, essential nutrients and plant-derived immunomodulators in bioavailable forms. What's more, this supplement is GMO-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. I feel confident recommending immune support+ to clients and friends."*

Kelly LeVeque, Bestselling Author & Holistic Nutritionist

"It checks all the immunity complex boxes for me."*

"mindbodygreen's immune support+ checks all the immunity complex boxes for me. First, each serving (just two capsules) is rich in micronutrients vitamins C, D3, and zinc, which have essential antioxidant and immunomodulatory functions in the body. Next, this formula supports immune resilience and strength with the innovative, plant-centric quercetin phytosome and beta-glucan duo. Lastly, these five active ingredients, their doses, and their bioavailable forms are rooted in clinical science. With immune support+, I have assurance knowing I'm giving my immune system 360-degree support for its critical 24/7 work in my body."*

Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, Board-Certified Doctor of Chinese Medicine & Licensed Acupuncturist

"I'm feeling my healthiest."*

"Now in my 40s, and with two little girls that require very active parenting, I've needed to make a lot of changes to ensure that I am always feeling my best. Enter mindbodygreen's immune support+, a product that has been years in the making. Since taking immune support+, I'm feeling my healthiest. I'm investing in my everyday immune health today to be ready for tomorrow."*

Colleen Wachob, mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO

"Your immune system is complex, but now daily immune-nutrition support doesn't have to be."*

"Immunity is top of mind for most people these days. Instead of being reactive, my personal nutrition philosophy is proactive when it comes to daily immune support. As an RDN, I know firsthand how widespread nutrient inadequacies can be from the diet. mindbodygreen's immune support+ delivers five strategic ingredients in one daily serving, all the while optimizing bioavailability. I have peace of mind knowing I'm laying my daily foundation of essential immune-support nutrients with vitamin C, vitamin D3, and zinc, while simultaneously strengthening my innate defenses and immune resilience via key plant bioactives quercetin and beta-glucan. Your immune system is complex, but now daily immune-nutrition support doesn't have to be."*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs

"I am now giving my immune system the support it needs on a daily basis."*

"For most of my life, I have had seasonal immune support needs that occur every fall and spring, like clockwork. With immune support+, I am now giving my immune system the support it needs on a daily basis. By bolstering innate and adaptive immune system defenses, I have thrived this past fall and spring and experienced optimized sinus and respiratory health and comfort. Since taking immune support+, my immune system is finally functioning at its peak and stronger than ever."*

Jason Wachob, mbg Co-Founder & Co-CEO

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
