This One Daily Habit Gives Me So Much Peace Of Mind For My Health

For one, as someone who has struggled with sleep for over 20 years, I'm very thoughtful about sleep fitness. My night routine, which is more sacred than my morning routine, involves the key pillars of sleep hygiene: My bedroom temperature is set at 67 degrees, I use blackout shades, and I'm very intentional about electronic shutdown every night.

I also try to front-load my healthy habits. For example, I stack my low-glycemic veggie intake and hydration at the beginning of the day (I drink three glasses before even leaving the house, to be exact).

What's more, I make time for experiences that fuel my soul and promote joy. For me, that looks like swimming with my daughter at the local pool before work in warmer months and sledding in the park during colder months.

While each of these daily practices plays an important role in my well-being routine, I know they aren't quite enough to serve as an immunity shield. I'm also aware that my immune system has been artificially protected over the past year since I didn't see many people or do much traveling.

