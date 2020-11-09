I Study Personalized Immunity & Here's How To Train Your Immune System

Pandemic. Twindemic. Your immune system is all over the headlines, and it can seem like a scary story. After many years experience in personalized, functional medicine, I've got a more hopeful story to tell.

At Big Bold Health, I’ve been diving deep into the emerging research around immunity, and I’ve come to believe in the real possibility of rejuvenating and personalizing the immune system. The evidence is mounting that we can do so much more than blindly "boost" immune activity.

So what’s on the table? Through diet and lifestyle, we are learning how to reduce our body’s production of damaged immune cells. We are learning how to eliminate those cells and clear out their messaging. We are learning how to replace those damaged cells with new immune cells, unencumbered by that messaging. This is what it means to immuno-rejuvenate, and the benefits to human health extend far beyond COVID-19.