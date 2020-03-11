The Solution That Ended My 20-Year Struggle With Sleep (When Nothing Else Worked)*

For the past twenty years, I have struggled with my sleep. My biggest issue is a combination of difficulty falling—and staying—asleep. My husband Jason and I run mindbodygreen together and have two very young daughters, so sleep time is sacred. It’s also what allows me to function at my highest potential.

In my twenties, I tried to aid my sleep with everything from Tylenol PM to Xanax and Ambien (just to name a few). I was never really comfortable with any of these options. Tylenol PM left me feeling super groggy the next morning. Taking a prescription medication on a regular basis for sleep didn’t align with my values, nor did it address the deeper issues of why I was having so much trouble sleeping in the first place.

So I spent a lot of time in my thirties addressing the underlying issues of my sleep difficulties and adopting the right practices for better sleep hygiene. This strategy included learning how to deal with my stress in more productive ways, being diligent about consuming caffeine before noon, enforcing an electronic sundown, purchasing black-out shades for the bedroom, and investing in a better mattress and amazing, comfortable linens. These things helped, but my long, restless nights were still all too frequent.

I became obsessed with getting high-quality sleep.