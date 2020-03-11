The Solution That Ended My 20-Year Struggle With Sleep (When Nothing Else Worked)*

For the past twenty years, I have struggled with my sleep. My biggest issue is a combination of difficulty falling—and staying—asleep. My husband Jason and I run mindbodygreen together and have two very young daughters, so sleep time is sacred. It’s also what allows me to function at my highest potential.
In my twenties, I tried to aid my sleep with everything from Tylenol PM to Xanax and Ambien (just to name a few). I was never really comfortable with any of these options. Tylenol PM left me feeling super groggy the next morning. Taking a prescription medication on a regular basis for sleep didn’t align with my values, nor did it address the deeper issues of why I was having so much trouble sleeping in the first place.
So I spent a lot of time in my thirties addressing the underlying issues of my sleep difficulties and adopting the right practices for better sleep hygiene. This strategy included learning how to deal with my stress in more productive ways, being diligent about consuming caffeine before noon, enforcing an electronic sundown, purchasing black-out shades for the bedroom, and investing in a better mattress and amazing, comfortable linens. These things helped, but my long, restless nights were still all too frequent.
I became obsessed with getting high-quality sleep.
My review of magnesium+.
When mindbodygreen started developing its magnesium+ formula with Robert Rountree, M.D. and the scientists at Thorne, it was a personal passion point for me to find a drug-free solution for falling asleep, staying asleep longer, and waking up feeling rejuvenated. Bob and I both struggle with sleep, so we needed to get this formula right (we'd both know if it wasn't!).
In our blend, the key ingredient is magnesium bisglycinate, a highly absorbable form of the mineral, so it can be taken relatively close to bedtime.* Our magnesium+ formula also contains two extensively studied powerhouse ingredients for improving sleep quality: jujube extract, which supports healthy cortisol levels; and pharmaGABA, the only naturally-sourced dietary form of a major neurotransmitter that helps calm down an overexcited mind so you can think more clearly and relax.*
It’s this symphony of thoughtful, synergistic ingredients that make magnesium+ work so well for me every time I take it—both for deep, uninterrupted sleep and well-rested, clear-minded mornings.*
I take 2 magnesium+ every night—at least one hour before I ideally want to fall asleep—to ensure I receive my deepest sleep.*
The easiest way to get my deepest sleep — and also benefit my body.
Since Jason and I are business partners, it’s always hard for us to leave our work at the office. Sometimes we find ourselves talking about work in bed, which is never a great way to fall asleep. Regardless of my daily stress levels (truthfully, I can’t predict if my mind will start racing the moment my head hits the pillow), I take two capsules of magnesium+ every night—at least one hour before I ideally want to fall asleep—to ensure I receive my deepest sleep.* On nights when I know it’s going to be hard for me to get to sleep, I take three or four capsules. The dose works! I now know that I can get quality, restful sleep any night, and have found myself happier, more productive at work, and more present with my family. Good sleep is the foundation of a healthy lifestyle and I finally am able to feel the positive effects of being well-rested.
While I primarily take the magnesium for sleep, the added benefit for me is knowing that the ingredients in magnesium+ also support my body, from brain to bone health.*
I’ve felt a profound positive impact on my sleep quality and recommend magnesium+ to all my friends and family members who have the same struggles I did.* Of course, my sleep hygiene is a constant work in progress, but taking magnesium+ has had the single biggest and healthiest impact on the quality of my rest—and my life.