Why Do I Keep Getting Sick? 10 Potential Causes + MD-Approved Fixes

Chronic stress (coupled with inadequate sleep) is the No. 1 reason people get sick, according to Heather Moday, M.D., an allergist and immunologist. "When we are run down and cortisol soars, our virus surveillance cells dip and we get sick more easily," she explains. "Cortisol itself interferes with the ability of specific white blood cells called T-cells to proliferate and get signals from the body. In addition, cortisol also lowers an important antibody called secretory IgA, which lines the respiratory tract and gut and is our first line of defense against invading pathogens."

Stress also makes us more likely to engage in unhealthy behaviors, like drinking too much, smoking, and seeking solace in "comfort foods" that are full of excess refined sugar or unhealthy carbs. All of these factors can increase your chances of getting sick.