As long as you get well-formulated options, both get the job done when it comes to keeping you safe from COVID-19, and thus you can use both when interacting with others and leaving the home. However, always opt for hand soap and warm water when available. It'll be the best for your skin, microbiome, and overall health long term.

Of course, there will be times when you don't have access to restrooms or a sink, so in those moments, feel free to rely on your hand sanitizer of choice (we recommend finding one with hydrating agents to lessen the dehydrating effects of the alcohol).

Following either, you should also opt for a nourishing hand cream. This will help replenish your lipids and skin barrier, as both soap and especially hand sanitizer can be drying.