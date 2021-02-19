mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
Why "Comfort Foods" May Be Discomforting For Your Brain, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist  
|
Expert Opinion Why "Comfort Foods" May Be Discomforting For Your Brain, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist  

Why "Comfort Foods" May Be Discomforting For Your Brain, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist  

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Psychiatrist and Nutritional Expert By Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Psychiatrist and Nutritional Expert
Uma Naidoo, M.D. is a board-certified psychiatrist, professional chef, and nutrition specialist.
Why Comfort Foods May Be Discomforting For Your Brain, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Image by Jennifer Chong / Stocksy

February 19, 2021 — 1:10 AM

Are your favorite "comfort foods" actually creating discomfort for your mental well-being?

When we feel anxious, stressed or worried (hello, pandemic), it can be hard to stay away from highly processed, sugary foods. Our tendency as human beings is to look for a quick fix, something to distract or hide ourselves from those difficult emotions.

While there's nothing wrong with enjoying a cookie at times, reaching for a baked good or processed snacks when you're hungry for comfort might actually making negative feelings worse.

Why comfort food can do more harm than good.

As a nutritional psychiatrist, I've seen time and time again how excess added sugars, artificial sweeteners, fried foods, and processed foods can dull mood and drive anxiety. There is strong evidence that a poor diet, and higher sugar intake, is associated with mental health issues.

Think of it as a domino effect. You feel sad and you eat a cookie. It’s a food high in simple carbohydrates and it increases insulin levels and allows more tryptophan (the natural amino acid building block for serotonin) to enter the brain, where it is converted to serotonin. The calming effect of serotonin can take effect in twenty minutes or less by eating these foods—so you do feel good! Because of that good feeling, you may reach for another cookie. And the cycle repeats.

The blood sugar rollercoaster can lead to inflammation in the body, which then creates inflammation in the brain and may lead to fatigue, anxiety, and even depression.

Advertisement

How to avoid the negative effects of "comfort food."

If you want to avoid a blood sugar and emotional rollercoaster, I suggest limiting highly processed foods and instead boosting your mood with healthy, whole, and truly comforting foods. Some of my favorites include: dark chocolate, roasted chickpeas, a golden latte, mixed berries, nice cream made from frozen bananas and cacao powder, kale chips, homemade granola, or my favorite brain-supporting chocolate-hazelnut spread (check out my recipe, below!).

All of these are mood-boosting foods, rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants that can help comfort your brain and body.

Mood-Boosting Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Recipe

Makes: 1 jar

Ingredients

  • 2 cups peeled and roasted hazelnuts
  • ½ cup extra dark chocolate (more than 80% dark)
  • 2 tablespoons Manuka honey
  • 1 tablespoon of cacao powder (adjust for your preference. I like it dark and very chocolatey!) 
  • ¼ teaspoon instant espresso powder (which elevates the chocolate flavor)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (I like Madagascar vanilla, like Ina Garten!)
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil (optional)

Method

  1. Toast the raw hazelnuts in a 360 degree F oven for 10 minutes and watch closely so they don’t burn. Remove and allow nuts to cool.
  2. Put the chocolate in a bowl and set the bowl over a pot of boiling water, while gently stirring, until it melts.
  3. Place the cooled hazelnuts in a food processor and blend to a textured paste.
  4. Add the melted chocolate, honey, cacao powder, espresso powder and vanilla, and blend until the mixture becomes a creamy paste. If the mixture appears dry, add in a tablespoon of coconut oil and blend.
  5. Place in a clean mason jar for storage. And voilà, a sweet mood-boosting spread!
Advertisement
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D. is a nutritional psychiatrist, professional chef, nutrition specialist, and author...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Check out Functional Nutrition Coaching
Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
View the class
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D. is a nutritional psychiatrist, professional chef,...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How Wakeup Time & Depression Are Connected, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
How Wakeup Time & Depression Are Connected, According To New Research
Integrative Health

Exactly How To Reset Your Body Clock, According To An Acupuncturist

Abby Moore
Exactly How To Reset Your Body Clock, According To An Acupuncturist
$200

Functional Nutrition Coaching - Upgrade

With William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Nutrition Coaching - Upgrade
Meditation

Trataka Sadhana 101: How To Deepen Your Next Meditation Using Candles

Sarah Regan
Trataka Sadhana 101: How To Deepen Your Next Meditation Using Candles
Personal Growth

Sleep On It: A Therapist Explains How To Use Your Dreams To Make Decisions

Jamie Schneider
Sleep On It: A Therapist Explains How To Use Your Dreams To Make Decisions
Recipes

This Green Smoothie Recipe Is As Hydrating As 3 Cups Of Water, Says An MD

Jamie Schneider
This Green Smoothie Recipe Is As Hydrating As 3 Cups Of Water, Says An MD
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Supplement That Pros Use To Look & Feel More Awake

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement That Pros Use To Look & Feel More Awake
Friendships

Conversation Deepens Friendship: Here Are 70 Qs To Ask Your Pals

Abby Moore
Conversation Deepens Friendship: Here Are 70 Qs To Ask Your Pals
Beauty

The One Skin Care Step A Celeb Esthetician Swears By Before Trying New Products

Jamie Schneider
The One Skin Care Step A Celeb Esthetician Swears By Before Trying New Products
Home

This Laid-Back California Home Is An Instant Palate Cleanser

Emma Loewe
This Laid-Back California Home Is An Instant Palate Cleanser
Beauty

You're Probably Applying Your Eye Cream Wrong — How To Glide It On Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Applying Your Eye Cream Wrong — How To Glide It On Like A Pro
Integrative Health

Sitting All Day Long? This Supplement Is Like An Edible Foam-Roll Session

Emma Loewe
Sitting All Day Long? This Supplement Is Like An Edible Foam-Roll Session
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-comfort-food-impacts-mood

Your article and new folder have been saved!