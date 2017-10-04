The Sugar-Anxiety Connection You Need To Know About

Almost all disease can be traced back to your microbiome. and the proper balance of bacteria in your gut is largely responsible for your optimal health. You can either choose to feed good bacteria or bad bacteria—and sugar continues to feed bad bacteria as well as yeast overgrowths like Candida. When bad bacteria take over, it creates an imbalance that leads to chronic systemic inflammation. And although you may not have digestive symptoms, you can certainly have digestive problems—they may just be manifesting themselves in different areas of your body—like your brain or nervous system. In fact, studies actually show that people who deal with anxiety have lower levels of Bifidobacterium longum and Lactobacillus helveticus bacteria strains.

Did you know that your gut and brain are connected from the very start? The two organs develop from the exact same fetal tissue in the womb and continue to communicate together your whole life through the vagus nerve and the gut-brain axis. Researchers are starting to see how inflammation, due to these aforementioned microbiome dysfunctions, contributes to depression and anxiety through "the cytokine model of cognitive function." When you have chronic inflammation, it can lead to damage of your protective blood-brain barrier and what us functional medicine doctors like to call "leaky brain." And because your brain’s immune system is working even harder to fight off invaders due to barrier destruction, it can lead to an inflammatory-autoimmune response. Basically, your immune system ends up attacking your brain and nervous tissue. So it’s really no surprise that anxiety is more common in patients with autoimmune disease than even chronic degenerative conditions due to the inflammatory effect on the central nervous system.