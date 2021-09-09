The fourth stage is when you finally start to turn a corner. You may not feel 100% better, but you’re getting there. This stage generally starts about seven to 10 days after the onset of the symptomatic stage, but Smith notes that he’s seen it takes weeks to a month to get here, depending on the person and the virus causing the cold.

“It is important to keep this in mind because everyone will have different lengths and severity of symptoms,” he says. “Other factors like living conditions, financial security, and ability to take time off work for rest all also play into how severe colds are, which is why different populations will suffer from colds longer and more frequently.”