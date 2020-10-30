Can You Actually Sweat Out A Cold? Here's What Doctors Have To Say
If you’re above the age of twenty, chances are you’ve heard of nearly a dozen ways to shorten the length of a cold. One way you've probably heard time and time again is the “sweat it out” method. For some of us, that means sleeping in five layers of clothing, hat and socks included. And for others, it may be hitting the gym or going on a run to get in a good burn. But is it actually possible to sweat out a cold? And is it safe? We tapped two doctors to get the truth behind this age-old advice, once and for all.
Can you sweat out a cold?
Unfortunately, the short answer is no. While going for a jog or sitting in a sauna may offer temporarily relief from congestion, they cannot shorten the duration of your cold. According to family medicine physician David Cutler, M.D., sweating out a cold is simply a myth. No matter how much you run, jump, and perspire, a typical cold will last anywhere from seven to ten days.
Austin-based holistic doctor, Elena Villaneuva, D.C. says the body’s natural way of "sweating out a cold" actually occurs when the you develop a fever. She says as the body temperature rises, the virus is killed off.
"Your body’s immune system will recognize the cold virus as foreign and launch an immune attack,” says Cutler. He continues that mild fever, production of mucous, and fatigue are all signs that your immune system is hard at work.
Is it good (or safe) to workout when you have a cold?
If you have mild symptoms, Cutler does say that mild exercise such as walking, yoga, or stretching does gets the green light when dealing with a cold. Just be sure to stay hydrated during any activity you choose.
However, both Cutler and Villaneuva agree that working out more rigorously while dealing with a cold can make things worse. Cutler says that strenuous exercise “can cause you to sweat more, become more dehydrated, and expend energy on exercise instead of directed to fighting off the illness.”
This particularly applies if you have a fever. “We want to allow the fever to occur so the body’s own immune system can do its thing to kill the virus.”
And in case you were wondering if it’s safe to hit the gym, Villaneuva answers that with a big fat no. Not only do you want to avoid spreading germs, but you should also do your best to stay home and rest if you’re feeling sick.
Can going to a sauna or steam room help with a cold?
Since you won’t be hitting the treadmill or elliptical during the duration of your cold, you may be wondering if steam rooms and saunas can play a positive role in alleviating cold symptoms. Cutler believes that these pose the same issues as working out, and should be avoided.
In fact, one research review with 387 participants found heated, humidified air didn't provide significant symptomatic relief for the common cold.
If you insist on trying saunas for temporary relief, Villaneuva notes "fluid loss is an important component to take into consideration.” To avoid dehydration from the heat and sweating, hydrate before, during, and after your hot room session. And like the gym, if your sauna or steam room of choice is a communal or public space, it’s best to stay home and fight off the cold naturally to avoid contaminating others.
What will help you to feel better, quicker?
The whole excessive sweating thing doesn't seem to be the best decision, but there are some other go-to strategies that may offer some relief. Villaneuva suggests reaching for foods and supplements that support your immune system like chicken soup, vitamin C, cinnamon, oregano, honey, and ginger. And of course, staying hydrated and getting adequate rest is crucial.
Bottom line
Sorry to say it, but it’s not actually possible or beneficial to sweat out your cold. If you’re feeling sick, no matter the symptoms, it’s always best to stay home, rest up, and drink plenty of liquids. There will be plenty of time to sweat through a workout once you’ve recovered.
