Contributing writer

Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac., is a Board-certified Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine and NCCAOM Licensed Acupuncturist and Herbalist with a patient-first, nurturing, private practice at Kung Acupuncture in New York City. She specializes in treating stress & pain management, facial rejuvenation, esoteric acupuncture, fertility, Lyme disease, sports injuries, and Bell’s palsy. Debbie has also taught Facial Guasha workshops in Taipei, Taiwan and at the Dumbo House in New York City.