Choosing your mat

Acupressure mats come in a few sizes and typically cost between $25 to $100. The more spikes that a mat has, the more comfortable (and expensive) it will likely be. Snow prefers mats that come with a semicircle pillow that can be placed on the nape of your neck to release neck pain and headache. While they do make portable travel-size mats, Weber says to opt for the full-size ones if you have the space, since they provide a larger area of pressure.