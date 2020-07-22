Acupressure mats, also referred to as Shakti mats, are a relatively new invention inspired by ancient healing modalities. Though the concept of acupressure has been around for thousands of years, this at-home iteration didn't become popular until the early 2000s, with Swedes being some of its earlier adopters. (In 2009, 3,000 people gathered in Stockholm to lie on the mats at once and test out their relaxing properties, setting a Guinness World Record in the process.)

When compared to the million and one pain relievers on the market, the acupressure mat—often accompanied by an acupressure pillow—is relatively straightforward. Its 4,000-plus plastic spikes put pressure on many different parts of the body at once, helping release tension and promote blood flow. They are similar to other self-myofascial release tools, like foam rollers and massage balls, but work on a larger and less targeted scale.

"Unlike acupuncture that uses selective and targeted points to treat pain and diseases, acupressure mats apply pressure on a large surface area," says licensed acupuncturist Snow Xia L.Ac. "[The mats] have a general effect of releasing myofascial and muscular tension and increasing blood circulation."

Erin Weber, P.T., DBT, a physical therapist at Flow Physiotherapy in Brooklyn, adds that her patients also increasingly ask about using these mats for relaxation and stress release. "There's enough pressure on the muscle fibers to release tension but also to really calm down the nervous system," she tells mbg, explaining that the pressure of the mat—like any welcome touch—can release feel-good hormones like serotonin and help activate the body's parasympathetic (rest and digest) response.

Very little research has been done to validate the benefits of acupressure mats, though one 2011 study did reinforce its relaxing benefits on a small trial of 32 people.

While the mats aren't frequently endorsed by many Western doctors or therapists, Weber suspects that more clinicians could start to recommend them once more long-term research has been done on their benefits.

Until then, both she and Xia consider the mats safe to use and potentially very beneficial for easing stress and pain. "If it's something that is noninvasive and can help you reset your nervous system and relax muscle tension, then why not give it a try?" Weber says.