mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health

Acupressure Mats: What They Are & How To Use Them

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Acupuncture mat on a bed

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 22, 2020 — 21:22 PM

People who suffer from back or neck pain will do a lot of things to find relief—including, it seems, lie on a bed of nails. Covered in tiny, sharp plastic pressure points, acupressure mats are an increasingly popular (albeit somewhat painful) tool for soothing muscle pain and promoting relaxation, like a good massage or acupressure session would.

Here, a physical therapist and acupuncturist explain the anecdotal benefits of acupressure mats (there's not much scientific research on their efficacy) and how to properly use the unique pain relievers.

How acupressure mats work and their benefits.

Acupressure mats, also referred to as Shakti mats, are a relatively new invention inspired by ancient healing modalities. Though the concept of acupressure has been around for thousands of years, this at-home iteration didn't become popular until the early 2000s, with Swedes being some of its earlier adopters. (In 2009, 3,000 people gathered in Stockholm to lie on the mats at once and test out their relaxing properties, setting a Guinness World Record in the process.)

When compared to the million and one pain relievers on the market, the acupressure mat—often accompanied by an acupressure pillow—is relatively straightforward. Its 4,000-plus plastic spikes put pressure on many different parts of the body at once, helping release tension and promote blood flow. They are similar to other self-myofascial release tools, like foam rollers and massage balls, but work on a larger and less targeted scale.

"Unlike acupuncture that uses selective and targeted points to treat pain and diseases, acupressure mats apply pressure on a large surface area," says licensed acupuncturist Snow Xia L.Ac. "[The mats] have a general effect of releasing myofascial and muscular tension and increasing blood circulation."

Erin Weber, P.T., DBT, a physical therapist at Flow Physiotherapy in Brooklyn, adds that her patients also increasingly ask about using these mats for relaxation and stress release. "There's enough pressure on the muscle fibers to release tension but also to really calm down the nervous system," she tells mbg, explaining that the pressure of the mat—like any welcome touch—can release feel-good hormones like serotonin and help activate the body's parasympathetic (rest and digest) response.

Very little research has been done to validate the benefits of acupressure mats, though one 2011 study did reinforce its relaxing benefits on a small trial of 32 people.

While the mats aren't frequently endorsed by many Western doctors or therapists, Weber suspects that more clinicians could start to recommend them once more long-term research has been done on their benefits.

Until then, both she and Xia consider the mats safe to use and potentially very beneficial for easing stress and pain. "If it's something that is noninvasive and can help you reset your nervous system and relax muscle tension, then why not give it a try?" Weber says.

Advertisement

Best practices for using them.

If you're new to acupressure mats, here are some tips for using them in a way that's comfortable and restorative:

  • Avoid touching them with bare skin at first: Since their spikes can be sharp, beginners shouldn't lie on these mats with bare skin. Be warned that the mat might feel prickly to the touch too, so keep your hands off of it as you lie down if you can. While it will always feel a little weird, over time you'll get used to the sensation and can have more wiggle room with this rule.
  • As you lie down, breathe slowly: Taking slow, deep breaths while on the acupressure mat can amplify its effects: "It helps create a general relaxation and improves blood flow locally to the areas that are restricted—and that also eases tension and pain," says Weber.
  • Start slowly at first: "When pairing this with diaphragmatic breathing, you might get a little lightheaded. That's when you would stop and go back to your normal respiratory rate or roll back to your side," Weber says. Start by using the mat for a few minutes at a time, and work your way up from there as you start to feel more comfortable.
  • Don't use it for too long: While some acupressure mats are marketed as bed accessories, Xia does not recommend sleeping on them or using them for any longer than 30 minutes. "As these spikes make impressions on the skin, lying on it for a long time might cause bruising or damage to the skin surface," she explains.

Routines to start with.

While lying on your back on the mat is enough to start to release tension in the upper back and shoulder blades, here are a few routines for working out the kinks in different areas of the body:

  • For foot pain: Xia's favorite way to use the mat is to stand on it barefoot (or in socks if that's too uncomfortable). "There are over 7,000 nerve endings in each foot, and from a reflexology point of view, various zones reflect various organs. So by stimulating our feet, we are improving circulation in those organs and stimulating the nervous system."
  • For lower back tension: Hold both knees close to your chest and rock left and right to stimulate the acupressure points on the lower back.
  • For headaches: "A major acupuncture point for headache (GB20) is located on the nape of the neck, so positioning the acupressure pillow at this area can help relieve headaches," says Xia.
Advertisement

Who shouldn't use them?

Weber says to avoid these mats if you have an open wound, as they can cause pain or infection. Those with poor circulation likely won't reap as many benefits from these mats and are better off avoiding them too. "Otherwise," she says, "if you have normal sensation throughout your body and limbs and healthy skin, then it should be OK."

Types of mats.

All acupressure mats are pretty similar. They do, however, come in a few sizes, with most of them clocking in at about 15 inches by 30 inches. They typically cost between $25 to $100-plus. The more spikes that a mat has, the more comfortable (and expensive) it will likely be.

Snow prefers mats that come with a semicircle pillow that can be placed on the nape of your neck to release neck pain and headache. And while they do make portable travel-size mats, Weber says to opt for the full-size ones if you have the space, since they provide a larger area of pressure.

Look into these:

pink acupressure mat and bag
1

Spoonk Sleep Induction & Back Pain Acupressure Mat 

Spoonk $39.99
grey acupressure mat and pillow
2

Gaiam Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set

Gaiam $29.98
green acupressure mat and pillow
3

Nayoya Acupressure Mat & Neck Pillow Set 


$44.98
Advertisement

The bottom line.

Lying on an acupressure mat is one way to reap some of the benefits from a massage or acupressure session at home. While the research on them is limited, anecdotal evidence suggests that they can help release pain and stiffness throughout the body and promote relaxation. There are a few ways to use the mats, so play around and find a routine that works for you (safely—these things are sharp!).

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How To Strengthen Your Immune System By Breathing Through Your Nose

Jason Wachob
How To Strengthen Your Immune System By Breathing Through Your Nose
Integrative Health

Most Americans Don't Get Enough Of This Nutrient, Says A New Report

Eliza Sullivan
Most Americans Don't Get Enough Of This Nutrient, Says A New Report
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Beauty

Here's Why Vitamin F Is The Answer To Tackling Dry & Aging Skin

Andrea Jordan
Here's Why Vitamin F Is The Answer To Tackling Dry & Aging Skin
Functional Food

You're Probably Cleaning Your Mushrooms All Wrong — Here's How To Do It

Abby Moore
You're Probably Cleaning Your Mushrooms All Wrong — Here's How To Do It
Beauty

It's Too Hot For Heavy Creams — Keep Skin Hydrated With This Supplement

Alexandra Engler
It's Too Hot For Heavy Creams — Keep Skin Hydrated With This Supplement
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Adaptogen Newbies, Gather: Here's A Simple Way To Add Them To Your Routine

Jamie Schneider
Adaptogen Newbies, Gather: Here's A Simple Way To Add Them To Your Routine
Beauty

How To Nail The "No Makeup Look": 6 Easy Steps For An Effortless Glow

Jamie Schneider
How To Nail The "No Makeup Look": 6 Easy Steps For An Effortless Glow
Home

A 2-Ingredient Fruit Fly Trap That Gets Its Star Power From ACV

Sarah Regan
A 2-Ingredient Fruit Fly Trap That Gets Its Star Power From ACV
Functional Food

Study Finds This Spice May Help Stabilize Blood Sugar Levels

Abby Moore
Study Finds This Spice May Help Stabilize Blood Sugar Levels
Personal Growth

Are You An Introvert, Or Do You Have Social Anxiety? Here's The Difference

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Are You An Introvert, Or Do You Have Social Anxiety? Here's The Difference
Spirituality

The Biggest Misconceptions About Vision Boarding & Easy Fixes

Emma Loewe
The Biggest Misconceptions About Vision Boarding & Easy Fixes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/acupressure-mat-benefits-and-how-to-use-them

Your article and new folder have been saved!