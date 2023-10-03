How To Use Acupressure Mats To Relieve Back Pain, Headaches, & More
People who suffer from back or neck pain will do a lot of things to find relief—including, it seems, lie on a bed of nails. Acupressure mats are an increasingly popular (albeit somewhat painful) tool for soothing muscle pain and promoting relaxation.
Here, a physical therapist and acupuncturist explain the anecdotal benefits of acupressure mats and share how to properly use the unique pain relievers.
What is an acupressure mat?
Acupressure mats, also referred to as Shakti mats, are mats with plastic spikes that put pressure on many different parts of the body, helping release tension and promote blood flow. They are similar to other self-myofascial release tools, like foam rollers and massage balls, but they work on a larger scale: the whole body!
Acupressure mat benefits
They release muscle tension and increase blood flow
"Unlike acupuncture that uses selective and targeted points to treat pain and diseases, acupressure mats apply pressure on a large surface area," says licensed acupuncturist Snow Xia L.Ac. "[The mats] have a general effect of releasing myofascial and muscular tension and increasing blood circulation."
They help relieve stress
Erin Weber, P.T., DBT, a physical therapist at Flow Physiotherapy in Brooklyn, adds that her patients also increasingly ask about using these mats for relaxation and stress release.
"There's enough pressure on the muscle fibers to release tension but also to really calm down the nervous system," she tells mindbodygreen, explaining that the pressure of the mat—like any welcome touch—can release feel-good hormones like serotonin1 and help activate the body's parasympathetic (rest and digest) response.
Very little research has been done to validate this benefit, though one 2011 study did reinforce the mat's relaxing properties2 on a small trial of 32 people.
Do they work?
While acupressure mats aren't frequently endorsed by many Western doctors or therapists, Weber suspects that more clinicians could start to recommend them once more long-term research has been done on their benefits.
Until then, both she and Xia consider the mats safe to use and potentially very beneficial for easing stress and pain. "If it's something that is noninvasive and can help you reset your nervous system and relax muscle tension, then why not give it a try?" Weber says.
That being said, some people may be more sensitive to acupressure mats (to the point of finding them painful). Equally distributing your weight and pressure will help mitigate pain for those who are new to the mats.
The best acupressure mats
Choosing your mat
How to use acupressure mats
Once you choose your mat, here's how to start using it:
- Lay your mat out flat in a quiet area where you can relax.
- Lie on the mat and find a comfortable position.
- Close your eyes if you feel comfortable doing so. Begin to deepen your breath, breathing in through the nose and out through the mouth. Feel your belly fill with air with every inhale.
- Continue breathing deeply for a few moments. Then, go on to the routines provided in the next section, depending on what part of the body you're looking to show some love.
Routines to start with
While lying on your back on the mat is enough to start to release tension in the upper back and shoulder blades, here are a few routines for working out the kinks in different areas of the body:
- For foot pain: Xia's favorite way to use the mat is to stand on it barefoot (or in socks if that's too uncomfortable). "There are over 7,000 nerve endings in each foot, and from a reflexology point of view, various zones reflect various organs. So by stimulating our feet, we are improving circulation in those organs and stimulating the nervous system."
- For lower back tension: Hold both knees close to your chest and rock left and right to stimulate the acupressure points on the lower back.
- For headaches: "A major acupuncture point for headache (GB20) is located on the nape of the neck, so positioning the acupressure pillow at this area can help relieve headaches," says Xia.
Tips for using them
If you're new to acupressure mats, here are some tips for using them in a way that's comfortable and restorative:
- Avoid touching them with bare skin at first: Since their spikes can be sharp, beginners shouldn't lie on these mats with bare skin. Be warned that the mat might feel prickly to the touch too, so keep your hands off of it as you lie down if you can. While it will always feel a little weird, over time you'll get used to the sensation and can have more wiggle room with this rule.
- As you lie down, breathe slowly: Taking slow, deep breaths while on the acupressure mat can amplify its effects: "It helps create a general relaxation and improves blood flow locally to the areas that are restricted—and that also eases tension and pain," says Weber.
- Start slowly at first: "When pairing this with diaphragmatic breathing, you might get a little lightheaded. That's when you would stop and go back to your normal respiratory rate or roll back to your side," Weber says. Start by using the mat for a few minutes at a time, and work your way up from there as you start to feel more comfortable.
- Don't use it for too long: While some acupressure mats are marketed as bed accessories, Xia does not recommend sleeping on them or using them for any longer than 30 minutes. "As these spikes make impressions on the skin, lying on it for a long time might cause bruising or damage to the skin surface," she explains.
Risks & side effects
Weber says to avoid these mats if you have an open wound, as they can cause pain or infection. Those with poor circulation likely won't reap as many benefits from these mats and are better off avoiding them too. "Otherwise," she says, "if you have normal sensation throughout your body and limbs and healthy skin, then it should be OK."
The takeaway
Lying on an acupressure mat is one way to reap some of the benefits from a massage or acupressure session at home. While the research on them is limited, anecdotal evidence suggests that they can help release pain and stiffness throughout the body and promote relaxation. There are a few ways to use the mats, so play around and find a routine that works for you (safely—these things are sharp!).