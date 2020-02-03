Reflexology is the therapeutic practice of applying pressure to various points on the feet, hands, face, and ears. Foot reflexology is especially popular since there are nearly 15,000 nerves in your feet alone, making them especially sensitive to touch (hence why foot massages feel so good!).

Certain parts of the feet—also known as reflex points—are thought to correspond to other areas of the body. By stimulating them with reflexology, we are also sending a signal to those inner organs and glands. While the scientific mechanisms involved in this process are not entirely clear, they might have to do with the peripheral nervous system, which connects our central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) with the rest of the body and acts as a biological highway of sorts, sending signals between our limbs and brain.

Reflexologists rely on maps that lay out reflex points and their corresponding organs and glands in the body. In many ways, these maps are thousands of years in the making: There is evidence suggesting that people practiced early forms of reflexology as far back as 2330 B.C. Today, the practice is most popular in Eastern medical fields such as TCM and Ayurveda. Here are a few of the most important points on a foot reflexology map: