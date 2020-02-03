Foot Reflexology 101 & How To Use The Relaxing Practice For Better Sleep
Reflexology is the therapeutic practice of applying pressure to various points on the feet, hands, face, and ears. Foot reflexology is especially popular since there are nearly 15,000 nerves in your feet alone, making them especially sensitive to touch (hence why foot massages feel so good!).
Certain parts of the feet—also known as reflex points—are thought to correspond to other areas of the body. By stimulating them with reflexology, we are also sending a signal to those inner organs and glands. While the scientific mechanisms involved in this process are not entirely clear, they might have to do with the peripheral nervous system, which connects our central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) with the rest of the body and acts as a biological highway of sorts, sending signals between our limbs and brain.
Reflexologists rely on maps that lay out reflex points and their corresponding organs and glands in the body. In many ways, these maps are thousands of years in the making: There is evidence suggesting that people practiced early forms of reflexology as far back as 2330 B.C. Today, the practice is most popular in Eastern medical fields such as TCM and Ayurveda. Here are a few of the most important points on a foot reflexology map:
- The ridge beneath the toes on the top part of the ball of the foot, which corresponds to the shoulder or neckline.
- The ball of the foot, which reflects the chest.
- The arch of the foot, which mirrors the digestive organs,
- The heel and ankles, which contain reflexes for the reproductive system.
While more research needs to be done on reflexology, preliminary studies show that it can help decrease systolic blood pressure and promote healthy circulation.
The safe, relaxing practice can be a complementary tool to other stress management strategies.
What to expect during a reflexology session.
A reflexology session can last one hour or more. The practitioner will likely ask you what sorts of aches, pains, or problems you're facing before getting started with the treatment. From there, a foot reflexology session will feel similar to a foot massage, but it will be more targeted. The practitioner will use their thumb and fingers or a small massage ball to apply pressure to certain areas of the foot.
To recreate the experience at home, you can easily give yourself—or a friend or romantic partner—a mini session. To begin, sit in a comfortable position in a quiet room. Using a light, absorbent greaseless lotion, massage the feet with squeezing, stroking, kneading, wringing motions.
Next, cross your foot over your knee and hold the ankle firmly. Place the thumb of your other hand on the sole of that foot. Starting at the heel, apply steady, even pressure with the outer edge or ball of the thumb (keeping the thumb slightly bent at the joint) using a forward, caterpillar-like motion called "thumb walking." You can use the reflexology chart below to decide what spots to press with your thumb next.
A foot reflexology routine that promotes deep sleep.
Since it's such a relaxing practice, reflexology can make a great addition to any bedtime ritual. Consult with the foot reflexology chart as you go through this 15-minute reflexology routine that corresponds to body parts that are important for sleep.
1. Relax the feet, one at a time, with simple relaxation techniques. Consider pressing and squeezing, lightly slapping or gently kneading—whatever feels good. Finish by pressing and holding your thumb on the solar plexus point of each foot for 5 to 10 seconds each.
2. On the bottom of each foot, "walk" your thumb up from the base of the heel to each toe (again, imagine your thumb is a caterpillar inching its way up your foot), then press these reflex points with the outer edge of your thumb or tip of your forefinger:
- Head/brain (top of each toe) promotes clarity and positive thinking
- Pituitary or "master gland" (center of big toe) stimulates/balances hormone secretions of all other glands
- Pineal gland (outer side of big toe) secretes melatonin, which controls our circadian rhythm/sleep cycle
- Thyroid (base of big toe) balances metabolism
- Neck/shoulders (ridge of toes) releases tension
- Chest/lungs (ball of foot) calms breathing
- Solar plexus/diaphragm (under ball of foot in the center) encourages profound relaxation and peacefulness
If you have other particular areas of your body that are stressed, you can press the corresponding reflex area or point.
3. Apply the relaxation techniques again, and finish with another thumb press on the solar plexus point on both feet.
4. End with "breeze strokes." Lightly run your fingertips down the tops, bottoms, and sides of each foot in a feathery motion, barely touching the skin. Repeat this several times. It is very soothing to the nerves.
5. Since reflexology transports you into a state of deep relaxation where you are open to suggestions, this is a good time for a pre-sleep affirmation such as: "A kind and forgiving world sings me to a peaceful sleep." Also count your blessings and appreciate all of the good times in your day. Envision how you would like your next day to be.
Your bedtime ritual can include a nurturing exchange of reflexology mini-session with your partner. You can even use these same techniques to help your child go to sleep more easily. Sweet dreams!