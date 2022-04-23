You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of This Crucial Mineral — How To Fix That

There are so many vitamins and minerals that are essential for daily health and can improve your overall well-being. And there are some, like zinc, that are powerful, targeted additions to your everyday diet to strengthen your immune system and build up your body’s natural healing abilities.*

While there are a few types of food that can help you work toward your daily zinc goals (we’re looking at you, oysters), if you aren’t being intentional, it can sometimes be difficult to adequately nourish your body and reach your zinc needs. And if you're trying to leverage more concentrated doses for immune-centric goals or otherwise, your approach may need to change.*

Not sure how to get enough zinc into your diet, or even how much you should be aiming for? You've come to the right place.