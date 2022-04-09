Magnesium is involved in more than 600 chemical reactions in the body. And like zinc, it’s absolutely critical for optimal health.

"The ability of our nerves to transmit signals throughout our entire central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, etc.) is dependent on magnesium. The metabolism of carbohydrates and fats for ATP energy requires magnesium. The regulation of blood pressure and heart rate directly involves magnesium. This mineral is even required for the production of DNA, RNA, and proteins. Talk about ubiquitously important,"* says Ferira.

Magnesium also promotes healthy sleep: The mineral helps regulate your circadian rhythm and plays a role in producing gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that modulates the sympathetic nervous system and promotes relaxation.* "As an agonist of GABA pathways, magnesium is thought to directly and positively impact relaxation and sleep architecture,"* explains Ferira.

While 15% of Americans are falling short of their zinc needs, even more than that are missing the mark on their magnesium intake. It’s estimated that a shocking 43% of U.S. adults are failing to meet their daily magnesium needs through diet alone.

This is due to a variety of factors, like fewer nutrients in our crops, a higher intake of processed foods that are stripped of nutrients, and other health factors that interfere with magnesium absorption. A deficit in magnesium intake becomes even more common as you get older. This is where a magnesium supplement can come in handy.