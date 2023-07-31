Yet around one in six people are falling short of their needs. "Considering food sources alone, 15% of U.S. adults are not getting enough zinc. Because this statistic comes from nationally representative data, that means that approximately 50 million Americans have an unaddressed zinc gap," says mbg vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D. A high-quality supplement with meaningful amounts of zinc can help close this gap.