The One Mineral You Should Be Taking During Pregnancy For You & Your Baby

Seeing as the odds are you might not be getting enough zinc in your daily diet as it is, checking your prenatal vitamins to ensure they not only contain zinc, but 100% of the DV will help support both you and the baby. Remember, 11 milligrams is the lowest amount of zinc you should be consuming each day. "For optimal health and targeted support (think immunity), zinc needs are thought to be even higher1 (15 to 30 milligrams),"* mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, once explained.