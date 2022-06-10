The One Mineral You Should Be Taking During Pregnancy For You & Your Baby

Zinc is a trace mineral that is essential to the healthy function of your body, but as humans are unable to synthesize it on their own, it must be consumed within your diet and supplement routine. Responsible for supporting immune function and playing a key role in protein synthesis, cellular metabolism and more, it’s safe to say this nutrient should be a staple in your daily life to promote your healthiest body.*

However, the reality is that many people (close to 40 million U.S. adults) are actually not getting enough zinc, and one group who should be especially cognizant about their intake of this mineral is pregnant women.