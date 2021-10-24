To meet baseline needs, the average daily zinc recommendation for adult women are 8 milligrams, while adult men should strive to get 11 milligrams, with the numbers increasing slightly for women when they’re pregnant and breastfeeding.

Zinc is available in certain foods like oysters, red meat, poultry, fortified breakfast cereals, beans, nuts, whole grains, and dairy products.

That said, there is a zinc dietary gap, particularly for vegetarians and vegans. As mbg director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D., previously wrote: "Considering food sources alone, 15% of U.S. adults are not getting enough zinc. Because this statistic comes from nationally representative data, that means that approximately 50 million Americans have an unaddressed zinc gap. "

If you do fall into the category of people who need to take a zinc supplement, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the most out of it. In addition to choosing the optimal form of zinc (more on that here)—it's important to consider the time of day you take your zinc supplement, how often to take it, and what else you’re taking alongside your zinc.