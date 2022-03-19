The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Uses Daily To Prime Her Immune System*
Immunity has been top of mind for me and most people these days. As a Ph.D. nutrition scientist and dietitian, I’m thrilled that essential nutrients like zinc, vitamins D and C, and other immune-centric bioactives are getting their well-deserved limelight. But my fear is this: Discussions surrounding immune health have become so omnipresent that they’re losing their effectiveness. That is a real danger, especially now, so I would like to warn us against this kind of desensitization.
Why? Because our immune systems are active and hustling for us 24/7, which begs the question: Have you cared for your immune system today? I’m talking about lifestyle essentials (i.e., quality sleep, nutrient-dense foods, your favorite kind of movement, stress management, etc.) and targeted solutions—nutrients and phytonutrients—to intentionally nourish and fortify your body’s natural defenses. So we’re all ready, come what may.
How I prime my immune system daily.
When it comes to my personal nutrition practices, supporting my immune system is not just a 2020 to 2022 kind of thing (yikes, has it been two years, y'all?), or even just a seasonal need. You see, our immune system produces over 100 billion immune cells every single day. That's a Monday-through-Sunday kind of thing.
I prime my immune system with intention every morning. Following a good night's rest, this ritual involves a glass of water, breakfast, and mindbodygreen’s immune support+ supplement.* Webster’s dictionary defines “priming” as this: "taking steps to encourage the growth or functioning of something."
As it turns out, your immune system is most definitely growing (i.e., producing specialized immune cells like neutrophils, macrophages, natural killer cells, B-cells, T-cells, etc.) and functioning every day. It is constantly sensing for and taking action against unwelcome invaders. Our immune system even has its own dedicated memory. It’s constantly learning and becoming more agile in its responses. All of this, of course, assumes your immune system has the tools it needs.
immune support+ is one of those critical daily tools.* In this breakthrough formula, we combined two cutting-edge plant bioactives, the antioxidant powerhouse quercetin phytosome and unique plant fiber Wellmune® beta-glucan. We complement this duo with a strong foundation of three immune-essential micronutrients, vitamin C, vitamin D3, and zinc bisglycinate. In this immune complex, we landed on this formula to promote a healthy and resilient immune system in these ways:
- Provides nutrients and plant bioactives clinically shown to help strengthen your body’s natural defenses*
- Delivers ingredients with immunomodulatory, antioxidant, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties*
- Supports functions of your innate and adaptive immune subsystems*
- Nurtures the production, development, and protection of specialized immune cells*
- Primes the body's specialized immune cells to mount balanced immune responses*
So while the time is most definitely now to ensure your immune system is functioning at peak performance, I urge you to embrace a more long-range approach. I'm talking about targeted, daily immune essentials to fuel a robust immune system now and always. So we're thriving (not just surviving).*
Bottom line.
Just like I wouldn't go outside in the buff, because it's chilly and there are laws and such, I don't go out into the world with my immune system unprotected and exposed. So bundle up! No naked immune systems here. I think of immune support+ as my personal, daily immunity shield.*
I hope that immune support+ can be your daily immunity shield too! So that while we remain alert, we can also relax into the peace of mind knowing that we’re priming our immune system, now and always.*
