When it comes to my personal nutrition practices, supporting my immune system is not just a 2020 to 2022 kind of thing (yikes, has it been two years, y'all?), or even just a seasonal need. You see, our immune system produces over 100 billion immune cells every single day. That's a Monday-through-Sunday kind of thing.

I prime my immune system with intention every morning. Following a good night's rest, this ritual involves a glass of water, breakfast, and mindbodygreen’s immune support+ supplement.* Webster’s dictionary defines “priming” as this: "taking steps to encourage the growth or functioning of something."

As it turns out, your immune system is most definitely growing (i.e., producing specialized immune cells like neutrophils, macrophages, natural killer cells, B-cells, T-cells, etc.) and functioning every day. It is constantly sensing for and taking action against unwelcome invaders. Our immune system even has its own dedicated memory. It’s constantly learning and becoming more agile in its responses. All of this, of course, assumes your immune system has the tools it needs.

immune support+ is one of those critical daily tools.* In this breakthrough formula, we combined two cutting-edge plant bioactives, the antioxidant powerhouse quercetin phytosome and unique plant fiber Wellmune® beta-glucan. We complement this duo with a strong foundation of three immune-essential micronutrients, vitamin C, vitamin D3, and zinc bisglycinate. In this immune complex, we landed on this formula to promote a healthy and resilient immune system in these ways: