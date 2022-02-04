What Is Quercetin Phytosome? Benefits, Differentiators, & More

Whereas quercetin phytosome is able to penetrate the cell membrane bilayer by strategically featuring hydrophilic (or water-loving) heads and hydrophobic (or water-resisting) tails—that way, the liposome-insulated bioactive (quercetin, in this case) can effectively shimmy its way inside. "Those heads are on the outside, and the tails are on the inside," Ferira continues. "[The cell] enrobes the quercetin molecule, ushering it into the gut for ease of absorption. And that is how [you] ensure that you're getting this potent powerhouse antioxidant."