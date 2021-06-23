What Is Quercetin Phytosome? Benefits, Differentiators, & More

A little refresher, just in case: Quercetin is a potent flavonoid (type of phytonutrient) found in a bunch of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains (here's our master list of quercetin-rich foods). In a high-quality supplement form, though, it’s often derived from the dried flowers and buds of the Sophora japonica (or Japanese pagoda) tree. Read all about the plant-based powerhouse here.

As for the “phytosome” bit, the term simply translates to “phyto” (meaning plant) and “liposome” (meaning tiny lipid or fat particles used as an effective method of nutraceutical and nutrient delivery; they’re typically derived from lecithin phospholipids sourced from common fats like sunflower oil).

“[The] liposome is a bioavailability technology or tool to help chauffeur, if you will, an active (in this case, quercetin) into the body via the gut and into your cells to be used,” mbg Director of Scientific Affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, explains on the mindbodygreen podcast.