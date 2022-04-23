Recently, I was chatting with Indie Lee about the brand’s upcoming launches, but I just had to gush about a tried-and-true favorite: I love the Indie Lee Brightening Cream. I even used a beauty spatula to scrape the sides of the glass bottle, so I could grab every last ounce (absolutely no shame). She tells me I’m not alone; it’s one of her favorites, too, and frequently flies off the shelves. Even her stash of editor samples has cleared out—and when beauty editors are clawing to get their hands on a formula, you know it’s good.

In fact, the brightening cream is so popular that I've actually struggled to find it in stock online, most recently in January. Luckily, it's currently available on Indie Lee's website and Ulta—but for how long? Only time will tell, but I’d suggest you strike while the iron is hot considering the formula's dedicated following.