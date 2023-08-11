While skin tends to get drier with time, sebum does not magically disappear once you start to see signs of aging. In fact, lots of folks have to deal with mature and combination skin at the same time. This formula tackles both. The star of the show is bakuchiol, a botanical alternative to retinol. The ingredient has been shown to act similarly to retinol, reducing the appearance of fine lines, controlling sebum, and encouraging cell turnover. This crowd-pleasing formula takes it a step further, however, with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and loads of botanical antioxidants. Ceramides are naturally found in the skin, and when used topically, they can support the skin barrier and improve water retention. Hyaluronic acid can help plump up fine lines. And antioxidants (like vitamin C, apple extract, and aloe vera) reduce the effects of free radical damage.

What mbg’s beauty director says:

This face cream melts into skin and absorbs so quickly, like the name suggests. This texture is ideal for those with sensitive skin. The jam-packed formula contains some of my favorite ingredients, so it's really no wonder it works. When I was using this, the fine lines on my forehead weren’t as noticeable. Also worth noting: The velvety finish (the brand describes it as “soft-focus” which is an apt description) helps blur pores and reduces shine.