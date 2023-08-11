As I got older and my skin got drier and drier, my once acne-prone and oil-slick skin has transformed into something that more closely resembles a combination complexion. (However, I identify as having sensitive skin primarily—lucky me). Often, I feel at a loss for where to turn for hydrators that keep my oil in check and the dry patches dewy.

"Combination skin is part oily, part dry," says board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D. "Typically, it's oily in the T-zone and drier on the cheeks." This has been exactly my experience. My cheeks are dry and prone to flushing, while my nose goes through flare-ups when it produces excess oil.

This one-two punch of terrains makes for a complicated choice of moisturizer. Ideally, you want something that will control the oil in the overproduced areas, hydrate flaky areas, and balance skin all over.

Well we did the work for you. Here, the best moisturizers for combination skin.