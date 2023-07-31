This is a product that skyrocketed to the top of “best of lists” across the internet, has earned countless glowing reviews, and (at one point) amassed a 3K waitlist. The people have spoken: This is an obsession-worthy dark spot corrector. The delivery system (called “Smart Melanin Technology” ensures that only the appropriate dosage is released into the skin only where it's needed, so as to not spur irritation (which can make dark spots worse) or affect the surrounding areas. The serum uses workhorse ingredients such as licorice root, niacinamide, algae, vitamin C, and fruit enzymes.

What our reviewers say:

This is an mbg beauty team favorite. Just take it from beauty editor Jamie Schneider, “It has the most deliciously creamy texture that feels like heaven on the skin. Every time my complexion looks a little dull or inflamed, I grab for Milk Marvel like it's a safety blanket. It's the skin care hero I consistently come back to in a pinch."

Or as assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye wrote, “The one-stop-shop for easing dark spots, melasma, post-acne spots, and overall reviving a dull complexion. In my experience, the formula is lightweight and so easy to layer with other products. As someone who loves a dewy glow, I'm as obsessed with the instant shine the serum gives my skin every morning. The second I apply it, my complexion goes from dull to dewy, almost like magic.”