When you think of folks to turn to for beauty product recommendations, a few types of people may come to mind. I’d like to think “beauty editors” would make its way onto the list—as well as other beauty professionals like dermatologists, stylists, estheticians, nail techs, trichologists, and so on. Of course social media influencers, trusted peers, and even review forums can help inform our search for products to try out.

But for a thoughtful, critical analysis of a formula—and its potential efficacy—there’s no one better to turn to than a cosmetic chemist, like Krupa Koestline.

Cosmetic chemists are the folks actually doing the very arduous task of creating the products we so dearly love. Cosmetic chemists know what ingredients play nicely together, what sort of preservative system is needed for different types of formulas, and how to build a robust product that addresses the sought after effect. Really good ones stay up-to-date on innovations and trends in the market, while also utilizing the classic ingredients we know to be beneficial.

This all makes for a person with very discerning taste: “It takes a lot for me to be surprised by something, and really takes a lot for me to fall in love with a product,“ says Koestline. Here, a few things she actually has fallen in love with.