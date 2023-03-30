This Dark Spot Serum Has Sold Out 5 Times — Here's Why You Need To Try It ASAP
Treating dark spots and melasma is no easy feat, especially for those who want to skip harsh exfoliating acids and chemical peels. Not only is the process time consuming, but it's even tougher for those with melanin-rich skin, which can experience irritation and increased hyperpigmentation from strong exfoliants.
Given all of the above, it's no wonder that a dark spot serum that's gentle yet effective is one of the most sought after formulas on the market. Well, that's just the case for Eadem's Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum. The dark spot treatment is so good that it's already sold out five times—and here's why I think you should snag a bottle before it sells out again.
Advertisement
What's inside + benefits
Some popular ingredients to treat dark spots contain skin-lightening agents, which means they're not safe for melanin-rich skin. Not to mention, these harsh actives can irritate sensitive skin types and even damage the barrier when used often, making them difficult to add to your routine.
This universal serum is everything the previous generation's lightening agents aren't: It's gentle, inclusive, user-friendly, and multipurpose with a clean and sustainable formula that you can feel proud to use. A fit for every skin type, it easily plugs into any routine, morning or night. Inside the bottle, you'll find the following ingredients:
- Niacinamide: Powerful B vitamin that hydrates skin, brightens dark spots and melasma1, regulates oil production2, decreases inflammation, provides antioxidant support3, and smooths texture and fine lines4.
- Encapsulated vitamin C: Diminishes hyperpigmentation5, brightens complexion6, reduces inflammation5, eases rosacea5, and combats UV-induced photodamage7. The encapsulated touch ensures the product maintains stability and efficacy.
- Amber algae: Pulls water into the skin8, improves hyperpigmentation9, adds extra protection from sun damage10, and eases the appearance of fine lines.
- Papaya and pineapple enzymes: Resurface skin to reveal a fresh, smooth complexion without increasing sensitivity or redness.
Advertisement
In essence, Eadem combined three powerful dark spot correctors that are backed by science, time-tested, and safe for all skin types. They topped it off with fruit enzymes, a worthy addition for anyone struggling with texture or dullness at the same time.
Plus, the consumer studies are just as impressive as the blend. After using the product for 28 days, 30 women between the ages of 18 and 40 said:
- 96% would recommend it to a friend
- 93% agreed that the appearance of dark spots was reduced in as early as 14 days
- 90% agreed it gave skin more of a glow
On a personal note, I consider niacinamide a nonnegotiable in my routine. I'm prone to dark spots, and I truly view niacinamide as my pigmentation hero. The fact that this product combines niacinamide with vitamin C, algae, and enzymes makes it an even bigger bang for your buck.
How to use it
This serum is gentle enough for daily use and can be used in the morning or the evening. If you apply retinol at night, then you'll want to use this serum in the morning to avoid mixing actives. Simply dab a few drops onto clean, dry skin and follow up with your favorite moisturizer, SPF, or face oil. It's actually that easy.
Advertisement
In my experience, the formula is lightweight and so easy to layer with other products. As someone who loves a dewy glow, I'm as obsessed with the instant shine the serum gives my skin every morning. The second I apply it, my complexion goes from dull to dewy, almost like magic.
RELATED: This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish
What reviewers say
You can read about the clinically studied ingredients all day long, but the countless reviews echo the praise of this formula. Here's what a few users say about the Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum:
- "If you deal with hyperpigmentation, this is a must-have. My one-week progress was amazing."
- "I tried this product via the 14-day sample set and immediately bought the full size after I finished them. My skin is noticeably brighter & softer & my post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is fading beautifully."
- "This serum is amazing! Better than my $150 tone corrector! Anyone suffering from dark spots from past breakouts, I highly recommend this product. It delivers and works fast!"
- "I have very sensitive skin, and I usually break out in small red bumps for a week. If the rash doesn't go away, I can't use the product. This Milk Marvel is the first product that hasn't broken me out once. It leaves my skin so soft, and I've noticed the dark spots fading little by little."
The takeaway
If you're looking to treat dark spots, melasma, or just brighten a dull complexion, Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum is one A+ option to do just that and much more. The multitasking product combines gentle brighteners with hydrating algae and gentle exfoliants to deliver a more even-toned, dreamy complexion. Want to learn more about the hero ingredient niacinamide? Here's a quick breakdown.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.