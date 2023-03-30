Treating dark spots and melasma is no easy feat, especially for those who want to skip harsh exfoliating acids and chemical peels. Not only is the process time consuming, but it's even tougher for those with melanin-rich skin, which can experience irritation and increased hyperpigmentation from strong exfoliants.

Given all of the above, it's no wonder that a dark spot serum that's gentle yet effective is one of the most sought after formulas on the market. Well, that's just the case for Eadem's Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum. The dark spot treatment is so good that it's already sold out five times—and here's why I think you should snag a bottle before it sells out again.