mindbodygreen

Beauty
3 Everyday Foods That Can Boost Collagen In The Skin, According To This Top Derm

3 Everyday Foods That Can Boost Collagen In The Skin, According To This Top Derm

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Skin Care

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

September 15, 2021 — 23:02 PM

When it comes to glowing, youthful skin, it’s all eyes on collagen. Just about everything we do in healthy aging skin care can, on some level, be traced back to the structural protein. It’s why nighttime treatments contain actives like retinol or glycolic acid, as those can stimulate a collagen response. Or why experts rave about vitamin C serums, as they can synthesize production and protect your current cells. And why in-office treatments—like red light therapy, lasers, and peels—have collagen boosting benefits. 

See, collagen is like the scaffolding for your skin. It’s what makes your face firm, bouncy, and resilient, all at the same time. But as you age, it declines, as well as because of things like UV exposure, diet, and stress: We credit most signs of premature aging—such as sagging and wrinkles—to its reduction and aged fibroblasts. So you can see why so much effort is put into optimizing your collagen output and production. 

Of course, collagen maximization is not just topicals. What you consume plays a huge role in collagen production and protection. And in a recent TikTok video, board-certified dermatologist and mbg collective member Whitney Bowe, M.D., shares her top three foods to consume to support your natural collagen levels. 

1. Citrus fruit

When you think of citrus fruit, you should think of vitamin C. “Your skin requires vitamin C in order to synthesize collagen, so go ahead and squeeze that lemon in your water,”* she says. It doesn't just stimulate collagen production; it stabilizes the collagen you have, leading to overall wrinkle reduction.* 

Advertisement

2. Egg whites

Amino acids are the building blocks for proteins. And each type of protein—like collagen in the skin or keratin in the hair—has a different amino acid makeup. So being intentional with your amino acid breakdown can help you get specific with your goals. “Eggs, specifically the whites, contain glycine and proline amino acids, which is what makes up collagen,” she says. 

3. Nuts 

“Go nuts for nuts! They contain zinc, and zinc actually supports your fibroblasts, which are the cells that create the collagen,” she says. In fact, this mineral can work as an antioxidant too, helping to neutralize free radicals, protecting skin fats, and those precious fibroblasts.

Advertisement

What else can you do? Collagen supplements.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

Listen, we believe in a well-rounded, holistic approach to skin care. And a vital part of that is a robust diet as your foundation. But we also believe you can support this with smart, thoughtful supplementation, too.*

Collagen supplements are made of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which when ingested travel throughout the body to support production where needed.* Yes, skin included. The research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density.* How exactly? Well hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* 

The takeaway.

If you’re concerned about keeping your skin looking youthful and firm for longer, one of the most important things you can do is to focus on your natural collagen production. You can do this through topicals, of course, but you’ll also want to focus on what you’re ingesting.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Unexpected Product This Hairstylist Swears By To Conceal A Sparse Hairline

Jamie Schneider
The Unexpected Product This Hairstylist Swears By To Conceal A Sparse Hairline
Beauty

The 15 Very Best Cream Blushes For A Dewy, Natural Flush + Expert Tips

Jamie Schneider
The 15 Very Best Cream Blushes For A Dewy, Natural Flush + Expert Tips
Integrative Health

4 Surprising Signs You're Not Getting Enough Vitamin D + What To Do

Josey Murray
4 Surprising Signs You're Not Getting Enough Vitamin D + What To Do
Integrative Health

Betcha Haven't Heard These: An MD & PhD Offer 3 Sneaky Triggers For Inflammation

Jason Wachob
Betcha Haven't Heard These: An MD & PhD Offer 3 Sneaky Triggers For Inflammation
Love

4 Essential Steps To Dealing With Jealousy In Relationships, From A Therapist

Beverley Andre, LMFT
4 Essential Steps To Dealing With Jealousy In Relationships, From A Therapist
Spirituality

How To Cleanse Your Tarot Deck (To Get The Most Accurate Readings)

Sarah Regan
How To Cleanse Your Tarot Deck (To Get The Most Accurate Readings)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Yes, Functional Dentists Exist—How To Know If They’re The Right Provider For You

Staci Whitman, DMD
Yes, Functional Dentists Exist—How To Know If They’re The Right Provider For You
Recipes

This Healthier Pumpkin Spice Frappé Is 10x Better Than The Original

Eliza Sullivan
This Healthier Pumpkin Spice Frappé Is 10x Better Than The Original
Functional Food

Are Sneaky Sugars Lurking In Your "Healthy" Foods? Be Wary Of These 5 Culprits

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Are Sneaky Sugars Lurking In Your "Healthy" Foods? Be Wary Of These 5 Culprits
Integrative Health

The Sneaky Reason Why You Might Not Be Getting Enough Vitamin D

Jamie Schneider
The Sneaky Reason Why You Might Not Be Getting Enough Vitamin D
Spirituality

Astrologers Reveal Why You Might Be Feeling Off + What To Do About It

Sarah Regan
Astrologers Reveal Why You Might Be Feeling Off + What To Do About It
Personal Growth

How To Embrace Slower Living — Even If It's *Really* Not Your Thing

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Embrace Slower Living — Even If It's *Really* Not Your Thing
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/top-derms-favorite-foods-to-boost-collagen-in-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!