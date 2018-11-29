Beauty Bio Rose Quartz Roller

Does it matter what stone your roller is made from, or the quality of that stone? This is a question I hear all. the. time. Different stones contain different healing properties, yes, but I'm sure there isn't one that's bad for your face. When choosing a stone, go with whichever one you feel drawn to. The most important aspect is to check to see that it's fairly and ethically sourced. This rose quartz roller by BeautyBio is a favorite because it's sturdy, large (you can use it on your body, too), and high-quality—no squeaky rollers here—and has a second end that's ideal for the smaller contours of the face. Jade and quartz rollers feel good, move lymph, and help distribute product.

Rose Quartz Roller, Beauty Bio, $60