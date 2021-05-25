mindbodygreen

The 12 Best Micellar Waters To Remove Stubborn Makeup In One Swipe

The 12 Best Micellar Waters To Remove Stubborn Makeup In One Swipe

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Black Woman Applying Tonic On Face

Image by Bisual Studio / Stocksy

May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021 — 23:33 PM

Micellar water used to be a little French secret, hidden among Parisian pharmacies like fancy drugstore treasure. But now? Options abound! All over the globe, you can find these nifty cleansing waters—keep one on your vanity as a makeup remover, in your bathroom as a gentle toner, or tucked inside your gym bag as a post-workout cleanser. 

Now, this isn’t your regular bottled water: micellar water has tiny capsules of oil suspended in it (called “micelles,” hence its name), which makes the liquid solution a double duty cleanser: The water lifts dirt and hydrates the skin, while the oil removes excess sebum and makeup. In short, it’s a multitasking wonder that’s soft enough for even sensitive skin types. 

Curious about micellar water’s place in your skin care routine? Read up on all the benefits here, then browse our favorite options below.

Acure Brightening Micellar Water

This nourishing formula cleanses, conditions, and brightens all at the same time—thanks to argan oil, coconut extract, and resveratrol. Think dewy, radiant skin in one swipe, and it’s super gentle, even on the sensitive eye area.  

Brightening Micellar Water, Acure ($10)

Acure micellar water
Acure

Drunk Elephant E-Rase Milki Micellar Water

All traces of makeup are no match for this milky micellar water. It has the texture of a milk cleanser, pumped with ceramides to soothe the skin while you lift off dirt and debris. 

E-Rase Milki Micellar Water, Drunk Elephant ($28)

Drunk Elephant E-Rase Milki Micellar Water
Drunk Elephant

Caudalie Vinoclean Cleansing Micellar Water

Of course French brand Caudalie makes a winning micellar water: It contains their signature grape water, chamomile extract, and glycerin to infuse the skin with moisture and antioxidants as you swipe away the day’s grime. And the scent? Fresh and subtle. 

Vinoclean Cleansing Micellar Water, Caudalie ($28)

Caudalie Vinoclean Cleansing Micellar Water
Caudalie

Too Cool For School Mineral Pink Salt Deep Cleansing Water

This 100% pure pink salt and sea water solution has a pH range of 5.6 to 6.0, which is similar to skin (remember: Your skin’s pH fluctuates between 4.7 and 5.75). That said, your skin should fare well as this slightly acidic formula cleanses away dirt and makeup residue. 

Mineral Pink Salt Deep Cleansing Water, Too Cool For School ($15)

Too Cool For School Mineral Pink Salt Deep Cleansing Water
Too Cool For School

Sukin Micellar Cleansing Water

Ever removed your eye makeup, only to find them irritated and inflamed? No more: This super gentle formula contains aloe vera, chamomile, and cucumber extract for a soothing effect. Plus, it feels extra cooling on your skin after a sweaty workout. 

Micellar Cleansing Water, Sukin ($10.99)

Sukin Micellar Cleansing Water
Sukin

Juice To Cleanse Calming Clean Water

You’ll find tons of unique, antioxidant-rich players in this K-beauty number: Asian pear extract, cabbage leaf extract, coconut fruit juice, cauliflower extract, and, of course, hydrating aloe to douse the skin in hydration. Your skin will feel smooth, calm, and clean—never tight, sticky, or dry. 

Calming Clean Water, Juice To Cleanse ($20)

Juice To Cleanse Calming Clean Water
Juice To Cleanse

LOLI Beauty Blue Cornflower Tonic

Blue cornflower is the star of this formula—a deeply soothing botanical that makes a wonderful distillation for some gentle cleansing. Along with chamomile, witch hazel, and glycerin, this ocean-blue solution is equal parts polishing and calming. 

Blue Cornflower Tonic, LOLI Beauty ($38)

LOLI Beauty Blue Cornflower Tonic
LOLI

Burt's Bees Micellar Water

Easy on your wallet, yet it doesn’t mess around with stubborn makeup. Soak a (reusable) cotton pad, hold it against your lashes for a beat, and any lingering pigment should lift right off. Then when all is said and done, the formula’s honey extract, glycerin, and white cypress oil leave your skin feeling happy and hydrated. 

Micellar Water, Burt's Bees ($9.59)

Burt's Bees Micellar Water
Burt's Bees

Ere Perez ginkgo micellar water

The namesake ingredient is Ginkgo biloba, an herb used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for centuries, due to its many antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. When paired with aloe vera in this hydrating micellar water, it simultaneously hydrates and cools the skin. 

ginkgo micellar water, Ere Perez ($30.60)

Ere Perez ginkgo micellar water
Ere Perez

Care Soft Sweep Micellar Cleanser + Toner

If you’re hoping to use micellar water as a toner, allow us to introduce you to this mildly exfoliating number. It features willow bark extract, a natural alternative to salicylic acid, that penetrates deep within pores and unclogs debris. Then there’s green tea extract and glycerin to cushion the skin and calm down irritation, making this cleanser-toner hybrid a winner for sensitive skin. 

Soft Sweep Micellar Cleanser + Toner, Care ($24)

Care Soft Sweep Micellar Cleanser + Toner
Care

Erborian Cleansing Micellar Water

Rosemary, green tea, licorice root, and chamomile represent just a handful of antioxidant-rich ingredients living in this cool-blue cleansing water. Each powerful botanical was chosen to target a specific skin concern (rosemary for free radical damage; green tea for inflammation; licorice for hyperpigmentation; chamomile for irritation; and so on), so it leaves your skin invigorated and feeling fresh. 

Cleansing Micellar Water, Erborian ($26)

Erborian Cleansing Micellar Water
Erborian

Rovectin Clean Marine Micellar Deep Cleansing Water

This cleanser contains seven types of hyaluronic acid at varying molecular weights (so it can penetrate all the different layers of your skin), and nine types of marine plants (like kelp) from the Jeju and Wando Islands and the Namhae Sea of Korea. Regular water, this is not. 

Clean Marine Micellar Deep Cleansing Water, Rovectin ($23)

Rovectin Clean Marine Micellar Deep Cleansing Water
Rovectin

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

