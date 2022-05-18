Pimples On Your Hairline? Causes, Fixes & More 

Experiencing breakouts certainly is not desirable, but nevertheless happens to everyone in some surprising places. Not so fun fact: You can get pimples anywhere you have pores…so pretty much anywhere on the body. Some areas are certainly more common than others due to increased oil production, but anywhere with a pore is technically susceptible to breakouts. One peculiar place you may see little clogged pores pop up is along the hairline. These pimples aren’t necessarily caused by the same factors that trigger facial or body pimples and should be cared for a little bit differently because there’s, well, hair involved. We’re going to walk you through what causes hairline breakouts, how to keep them from creeping up them, and how they’re different from scalp pimples so you can be in-the-know. Let’s get into it.

What causes hairline breakouts?

There are tons of different causes when it comes to these types of breakouts (and zits in general to be frank), but here are a few common ones.

Advertisement This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Makeup buildup

When you cleanse your skin, it’s essential to wash your face all the way into your hairline, which is rule number one Katie Sobelman, organic esthetician and skincare educator, teaches her clients who struggle with hairline breakouts. “First, I would make sure they are thoroughly cleansing their entire face. The small strip of skin just before the hairline is often skipped while cleansing. If breakouts persist, I'd have them revisit their hair care routine,” Sobelman says. Especially if you regularly blend your foundation, powder, or bronzer into your hairline (which is great for an even, natural-looking base), all of that makeup should be washed off at the end of the day, otherwise, it builds up over time.

2. Hair products

We know, this may be a bummer for those of you who live for layering on hair oils or generously spritzing your roots with dry shampoo, but we have to tell you the truth: “A lot of times, hairline breakouts occur when hair products like mousse, gel, or super occlusive, oil-based products (i.e. Argan Oil), get on the face,” Neda Mehr, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Pure Dermatology Cosmetic & Hair Center, says. This means you may want to consider switching up your hair products to be a bit more breakout-friendly. Don’t worry, we have a few recommendations to help below.

Advertisement This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Sweatbands & headbands

A good headband keeps your strands back, whether that be for working out or just because, but they can also cause hairline breakouts. “Basically anytime any substance—whether it's facial oil, hair products, facial moisturizer, or sweat—clogs that area and you're wearing a headband or sweatband, that is usually the cause,” Mehr explains. So if you’re experiencing hairline breakouts, be sure to wash your headband post-wear.

4. Dirt build-up

There are benefits to not washing your hair daily (depending on your hair type and scalp condition of course). That being said, the longer you wait to cleanse your hair, the more likely it is that oil and dirt will accumulate and cause hairline breakouts. So make sure you switch out the dry shampoo for an actual hair cleanser when necessary.

Advertisement This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Dirty pillowcases

A dirty pillowcase can cause breakouts on the skin, hairline included. Though you may be more likely to break out on areas your pillow touches the most, like your cheeks, your hairline is also susceptible to contamination from a dirty pillowcase. Be sure to throw it in the wash every single week—or even go the extra mile with a satin pillowcases. It boasts benefits for both your hair and skin (more on that here).

How to prevent pimples.

Now that you know why hairline pimples happen, let’s dive into how you can keep them at bay. Of course, your best strategy depends on the cause of your breakouts in the first place. These rules are best practice for the health of your skin in general, but especially for the hairline.

Cleanse your face all the way into your hairline (your baby hairs should be wet)

Use clean hair care products

Don’t go too long without washing your hair

Wash your pillowcase weekly

If you can, brush your hair while dry every day to regulate oil production

Advertisement This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to remedy existing pimples

When it comes to pimples that have already claimed a spot along your hairline, there are a few ways to encourage them to disappear more quickly. Below, find our favorite products to reduce the appearance of pesky pimples, including a mix of skin and hair products.

Hairline vs. scalp pimples

Though you may naturally group together hairline and scalp pimples, the two are not completely the same thing. “The skin of the scalp is some of the thickest skin on the body and has more sebaceous glands than the skin on our face. It also has to contend with copious amounts of hair which makes this skin more prone to build-up,” Sobelman said. She explained that the skin on your scalp is not very efficient at maintaining barrier function, which can lead to breakouts and excessive dryness. Although scalp skin may be different than the skin on your face, the same general rules apply: cleanse, exfoliate periodically, and hydrate.

The takeaway.