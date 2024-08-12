Advertisement
How To Help Your Puppy Or Kitten Live A Happy & Healthy Life
There’s nothing better than having a new kitten or puppy at home. These are the days of cuteness-overload and messes that somehow make you love them more. But playtime and endless snuggles aside, this is also the perfect window of time for pet parents to make decisions that help prime their furball for a life of health and happiness.
What does your puppy or kitten need?
From “gotcha day” forward, our pets are a highlight of our lives. They give us years of purrs and tail wags to enjoy. In return, it’s our job to give our BFF (best furry friend) the best quality of life possible. The earlier we can make choices that benefit them in the long run, the better. And of all our responsibilities as a pet parent to a new kitten or puppy, the most important is choosing great and balanced nutrition to nourish their development.
Support their brain and vision development
Just like our human brain, it takes time for our puppy or kitten’s brain to fully develop—generally around two years (though it depends on the breed). As pet parents, we can support their brain development by making sure their food is enhanced with key nutrients, like DHA. DHA1 is an omega-3 fatty acid that plays an important role in the development of their brain, nervous system, and vision.
Kittens and puppies tend to get DHA from their mother’s milk, and Hill's Science Diet Kitten and Puppy Recipes keep supplying this brain-building element long after weaning. Opting for Hill’s Pet Nutrition is a simple way to help your pet reach their potential for body and mind development.
Boost their gut health
Just like us, cats and dogs have a gut microbiome—an ecosystem of bacterial species, viruses, fungi, and protozoa that work together to support optimal health. But puppies and kittens aren’t born with a microbiome. They start building it once they’re born, through exposure to their mother’s microbes, surrounding people, and their environment.
As our little pets get bigger, their microbiomes change and mature. The sooner we start supporting gut diversity, the better. You’ll find a breakthrough blend of prebiotic fibers for digestive support in Hill’s Science Diet Kitten and Puppy Food. It’s never too early to get on top of gut health!
Supply high protein for lean muscles
Our pets need protein just as much as we do, but it’s not just a quantity conversation. Puppies and kittens need high-quality protein that’s balanced with other essential nutrients. That’s why Hill’s Science Diet Kitten and Puppy Recipes supply your four-legged companion with high-quality protein to fuel growing muscles & active play.
And why does that matter? Protein builds and repairs muscles and body tissues, grows hair, and helps create hormones and enzymes. You can think of protein as the fuel behind your puppy or kitten’s growth spurts. Interestingly, cats actually require more protein than dogs. Taurine, an especially important amino acid for cats, plays an important role in eye & heart health.
Promote a healthy skin and coat
Supporting your pet’s skin and coat is about more than just fluffy fur or smooth skin—these factors are a reflection of your pet’s overall health. If your kitten or puppy shows signs of sensitive or itchy skin, it’s a good idea to talk to your vet about possible imbalances, infections, or food and environmental allergies.
Choosing complete and balanced nutrition is also a crucial piece of the equation, as high-quality protein, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants all help support the maintenance of a healthy skin & coat for your pet. Hill’s Science Diet Kitten and Puppy Recipes also include vitamin E and omega-6 for specific skin and coat support.
They grow up so fast
Being a pet parent to a puppy or kitten is a privilege, and a full-time job. As they develop and grow into their paw size, it’s on us to support them with the right nutrition. They need protein, minerals, vitamins, fiber, and so much more to support the unique stages of their growth. That said, nutritional requirements also depend on the breed and size of your pup or kitten. Clearly: there’s a lot to keep track of!
Thankfully, showing up for your puppy's and kitten's needs, is a lot easier with precise nutrition like Hill’s Pet Nutrition because Hill's has complete and balanced nutrition to support all ages, sizes, and a variety of needs - including Large Breed and Small & Mini for puppies. And once they get bigger (which always happens faster than you think), you’ll find a variety of options for high-quality nutrition throughout adulthood. Pet parenthood is a journey—and you should feel supported every step of the way!