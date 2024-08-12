How To Help Your Puppy Or Kitten Live A Happy & Healthy Life

From “gotcha day” forward, our pets are a highlight of our lives. They give us years of purrs and tail wags to enjoy. In return, it’s our job to give our BFF (best furry friend) the best quality of life possible. The earlier we can make choices that benefit them in the long run, the better. And of all our responsibilities as a pet parent to a new kitten or puppy, the most important is choosing great and balanced nutrition to nourish their development.