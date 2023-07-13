7 Questions You Should Ask Your Vet To Impact Your Pet’s Quality Of Life

It’s not so different from our own well-being journey—the more we know about living a happy and healthy life, the better equipped we are to give that to our pets. Vets are full of knowledge, but it’s our responsibility as pet parents to tap into that with the most illuminating questions. Through just a little inquiry we can get their help determining whether our pet is overweight, how much exercise they really need, and how to choose the best Hill’s Science Diet food for a particular pet.