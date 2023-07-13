7 Questions You Should Ask Your Vet To Impact Your Pet’s Quality Of Life

4. What are signs that my pet might be stressed?

Just like humans, our pets are susceptible to stress! According to the American Animal Hospital Association, signs of stress in dogs can look like loss of appetite or digestive troubles. Signs that your cat is feeling a bit anxious include trembling, withdrawal, or a failure to use the litter box. Stress is a daily factor of your pet’s well-being, from digestion to mood, and your vet can talk you through the most telling signs.

5. What kind of nutrition is best for my pet?

Different pets have different nutritional needs, but all pets deserve the best. Led by science and research, Hill’s Pet Nutrition continues to be U.S. Veterinarians’ #1 recommended brand. Hill’s Science Diet offers precisely balanced foods to meet the everyday needs for all stages of your pet's life. Or (depending on your pet’s specific needs) your vet could also recommend Hill’s Prescription Diet for specialized, therapeutic care. Nutrition is one of the best ways to go above and beyond for your pet.