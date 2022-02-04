I'm A Fertility Scientist: Here Are 3 Misconceptions About Male Fertility

Fertility stereotypes are extremely powerful and so ingrained in society that many don't even realize they exist. Among the deeply ingrained fertility stereotypes that our society holds are the stereotypes of hyper-fertile people of color and hyper-fertile people with fewer socioeconomic resources. What's worse is that these stereotypes are untrue.

Just like with females, males of color are more likely to experience fertility challenges. Hispanic/Latino and Black/African American males are more likely to experience fertility challenges. These data fly in the face of media portrayals and other stereotypical images of fertility among men of color. Similarly, there is a false stereotype that people with fewer socioeconomic resources are hyper-fertile.

One of the most consistent findings in the health and behavioral science literatures is what is known as the SES-health gradient. The SES-health gradient is the relationship of health to socioeconomic status (SES), such that for every level decrease in SES, there is a decline in health. And this includes reproductive health. People who had fewer socioeconomic resources in both childhood and adulthood, and who have faced more adversity in both childhood and adulthood, are more likely to experience fertility challenges.

We need to acknowledge and discuss this more while acknowledging that, even in the face of the hardest of fertility cases, there is almost always a way forward through optimizing the fertility journey and/or medical advancements.