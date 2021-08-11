Sperm count is declining, and we all should care. Take it from environmental and reproductive epidemiologist Shanna Swan, Ph.D.: She studied 42,935 men for 38 years and found that from 1973 to 2011, the total sperm count of men in Western countries dropped by 59 percent.

These findings are staggering—but according to Swan, knowledge is power: “I think all men of reproductive age, while they're still young, would do well to find out what their sperm count is,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. That way, they can do something about it. Below, she explains how sperm count affects your overall health (besides reproduction) and how men can increase their number.