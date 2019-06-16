Studies show that high-intensity exercise like CrossFit or running causes a temporary rise in cortisol levels. For some people, this doesn't cause a problem. Cortisol levels begin returning to normal as quickly as 15 minutes post-workout.

Those needing to manage the psychological and physiological effects of cortisol, however, may need to carefully consider the form of exercise they engage in. Often, these are the people who feel completely depleted (not energized) after a workout and have difficulty recovering. The good news: Some forms of exercise, like yoga, are shown to have a positive effect on cortisol. For example, a study found that after even just one session of hatha yoga, participants were better able to handle stress (as measured by their own perception and their cortisol response) versus controls.

The most stressed among us could benefit from avoiding forms of exercise that raise cortisol in favor of gentler movement that also requires mindfulness. During yoga or Pilates sessions, for example, it's important to focus on form and how your body feels in any given position. Mindfulness helps decrease the effects of stress by not only reducing cortisol but other stress markers such as c-reactive protein, blood pressure, heart rate, triglycerides, and tumor necrosis factor-alpha.

In addition to yoga and Pilates, walking, slow jogging, swimming, and a variety of lower-intensity boutique fitness classes (like the Lit Method) are all great examples of cortisol-conscious workouts.