How To Know When It's Time To See A Therapist For Your Anxiety

Anxiety, whether clinically diagnosable or not, can be absolutely debilitating, especially if left untreated. Take it from me: I had a panic attack on my own wedding day (not recommended), and now, as a psychotherapist, I help counsel people through anxiety every day.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults age 18 and older, or about 18 percent of the population. Even more astounding, though, is that anxiety disorders are highly treatable, yet only 37 percent of those suffering get the treatment they need. Part of the problem: People often don't know that what they're dealing with is actually anxiety, or even if they do have an inkling, they might feel shame about asking for help and try to "power through it" on their own. But I'm here to tell you, ignoring your anxiety never works.

In my experience, I've learned that anxiety can actually be a gift, alerting you that something is out of balance in your life and giving you the nudge you need to pause and find that balance again. Sometimes this can be achieved through simple at-home practices, and other times enlisting the help of a therapist is key in managing anxiety.

So, how do you know when it's time to see a therapist for your anxiety? First, it's important to know if what you're dealing with is actually anxiety or something else; then you need to assess the extent to which anxiety is currently affecting your life.