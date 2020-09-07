A Fertility Scientist On Why Sperm Count & Quality Are Declining + What To Do

It’s no secret that male fertility is on the decline in the Western world.

For a little background, when it comes to sperm health, it’s not just quantity that counts. Quality—which refers to the shape (morphology) and mobility (motility)—matters, too. Sperm quality also goes beyond these metrics. DNA errors in the sperm, problems with the Y chromosome, and, surprisingly, even the endocannabinoid system are all relevant to sperm maturation and health, as well.

Now, there's a lot of data that indicates both sperm count and quality are declining. One 2017 meta-analysis consisting of 42,935 men—from Western countries including Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and North America—showed that sperm concentration and total sperm count declined by 50-60% in the four decades spanning 1973-2011. Another meta-analysis with 14,947 men across 61 studies suggests that this decline was already occurring as early as the 1930s.

Moreover, the men included in these meta-analyses were not receiving fertility treatment or otherwise thought to be experiencing fertility challenges; therefore, the men most impacted by the factors contributing to declines in sperm quantity were not included.

It is important to understand this dip, and ensure this rate of decline does not continue.