Say what you will about commutes, but they keep people active during the workweek—especially those who walk, bike, or take public transportation to the office. Larger events, conferences, and work gatherings do the same. Without them, it's easy to go the whole day only moving from your bed to your desk to your couch and back to your bed. "Our bodies are not built for such a sedentary existence," R. Alexandra Duma, DC, DACBSP, a team USA sports chiropractor who works at FICS recovery studio in NYC, tells mbg.

According to Duma, sitting and looking at a screen for an extended period of time (like the 6.4 hours a day the average American adult spent sitting in 2019) causes the back to curve and shoulders to round forward. "This position over time can cause wear and tear and put added stress on our spinal disks and surrounding structures such as ligaments and joints," she says. It also leads to a nagging sense of stiffness throughout the day and make us more prone to injury.