mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recovery

Can A Weighted Blanket Decrease Your Muscle Soreness? 

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
mbg Associate Movement & Wellness Editor By Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
mbg Associate Movement & Wellness Editor

Ray Bass is the associate movement and wellness editor at mindbodygreen and a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer. She holds a degree in creative writing from the University of Pennsylvania, with honors in nonfiction.
Weighted Blankets Decrease Muscle Soreness

Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 7, 2019

There's no denying that weighted blankets are having a moment. Maybe it's because the holidays are approaching, or maybe it's because they're almost too comfortable, but people are going bananas for weighted blankets. But can these magic cotton covers do anything for muscle recovery and soreness? Here's what a naturopathic doctor and doctor of physical therapy had to say.

The lowdown on weighted blankets.

Even if you've never seen or heard of a weighted blanket, you can probably guess what it is. (Spoiler: It's a very heavy blanket.) They range from 5 to 30 pounds in weight and come in a variety of materials, like cotton and velvet. Companies like Gravity Blanket and Bearaby have flooded the market with beautiful, cozy, hefty blankets that people are flocking to like hungry pigeons. Why? The answer is twofold. 

The first reason people purchase weighted blankets is for comfort. They're soft, snuggly, and the added weight can help your body relax—it's that sinking-into-the-bed feeling. The second (and perhaps most common) reason people buy these blankets is to address an issue they're dealing with—usually anxiety, stress, or sleeplessness

Yes, it sounds too good to be true, but there is research behind the claims that weighted blankets can ease anxiety and combat insomnia. That's sort of how they came to be in the first place. Studies have shown that weighted blankets are both a safe and effective method for mitigating anxiety, and weight in general has been used as a calming technique in therapy for many years. Research has also shown that grounding the body during sleep can lower cortisol levels (aka stress levels) and improve sleep patterns

It's easy to see why people love weighted blankets—but is there any application for people with sore muscles?

Article continues below

How compression can aid recovery.

The theory that weighted blankets could assist muscle recovery stems from the fact that compression is a tool often used for injuries. (Ever heard a doctor say RICE? Rest, ice, compression, elevation?) A weighted blanket adds mass on top of your body—a sensation that, depending on the weight, can mimic the feeling of compression.

According to Jamie Schehr, N.D., R.D., the reason compression is a popular modality is because it increases blood circulation, which plays a role in recovery. 

"Compression for recovery works by squeezing or narrowing your veins, which forces blood to flow more effectively up to your heart, where it will receive oxygen. The result is an increase in the return of oxygen-rich blood back to the muscle for healing, which reduces soreness."

Sarah Kostyukovsky, DPT, agrees, citing that some experts recommend wearing compression tights for 24 hours immediately following intense exercise (taking breaks overnight and during the day) to reduce delayed onset muscle soreness. 

But in terms of recovery, weighted blankets can help, just not in the way you'd think. The benefit of a weighted blanket is that it can improve your sleep—and sleep is crucial for recovery

"I don't believe that a weighted blanket would provide enough specific compression to the limbs in order to help with muscle recovery and reducing muscle soreness," Kostyukovsky says. "However, restful sleep is important for all of our systems, including the musculoskeletal system. If a weighted blanket could help you get a better night's sleep, that would help with muscle recovery."

Schehr agrees, noting that there isn't enough evidence to show a direct correlation between weighted blankets and recovery—but there's plenty of research behind sleep and recovery. 

"Weighted blankets have been extensively studied for their ability to improve sleep and reduce anxiety and sleep disruptions," she says. "Therefore, they could help with muscle recovery by improving one's rest. As we all know, sleep is crucial to recovery—if weighted blankets have been proven to improve sleep, then they would also in theory improve recovery."

The verdict.

And the end of the day, weighted blankets are a comfortable novelty that could relieve your anxiety or stress and result in better sleep—pretty incredible feats for a blanket, one might say. As for easing your muscle soreness, weighted blankets wouldn't hinder your recovery, but they wouldn't be the first treatment or tool we'd turn to. If buying one is in your budget, by all means give it a try—just know recovery isn't its purpose, and there are plenty of more effective options.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT mbg Associate Movement & Wellness Editor
Ray Bass is the associate movement and wellness editor at mindbodygreen and a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer. She holds a degree in creative writing from the University of...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/can-weighted-blanket-help-your-muscles-recover-faster

Your article and new folder have been saved!