Can A Weighted Blanket Decrease Your Muscle Soreness? 

The theory that weighted blankets could assist muscle recovery stems from the fact that compression is a tool often used for injuries. (Ever heard a doctor say RICE? Rest, ice, compression, elevation?) A weighted blanket adds mass on top of your body—a sensation that, depending on the weight, can mimic the feeling of compression.

According to Jamie Schehr, N.D., R.D., the reason compression is a popular modality is because it increases blood circulation, which plays a role in recovery.

"Compression for recovery works by squeezing or narrowing your veins, which forces blood to flow more effectively up to your heart, where it will receive oxygen. The result is an increase in the return of oxygen-rich blood back to the muscle for healing, which reduces soreness."

Sarah Kostyukovsky, DPT, agrees, citing that some experts recommend wearing compression tights for 24 hours immediately following intense exercise (taking breaks overnight and during the day) to reduce delayed onset muscle soreness.

But in terms of recovery, weighted blankets can help, just not in the way you'd think. The benefit of a weighted blanket is that it can improve your sleep—and sleep is crucial for recovery.

"I don't believe that a weighted blanket would provide enough specific compression to the limbs in order to help with muscle recovery and reducing muscle soreness," Kostyukovsky says. "However, restful sleep is important for all of our systems, including the musculoskeletal system. If a weighted blanket could help you get a better night's sleep, that would help with muscle recovery."

Schehr agrees, noting that there isn't enough evidence to show a direct correlation between weighted blankets and recovery—but there's plenty of research behind sleep and recovery.

"Weighted blankets have been extensively studied for their ability to improve sleep and reduce anxiety and sleep disruptions," she says. "Therefore, they could help with muscle recovery by improving one's rest. As we all know, sleep is crucial to recovery—if weighted blankets have been proven to improve sleep, then they would also in theory improve recovery."