"Some of the effects of dirty fasting could be the same as traditional IF methods, but some of the effects of fasting may not be present," says Tinsley. "If dirty fasting causes someone to consume fewer calories than they would during their normal eating pattern, it's producing the same effect of many other fasting programs that help someone achieve an energy deficit. This, in turn, could allow for some of the downstream effects of an energy deficit, such as fat loss and a possible improvement in some clinical health markers," Tinsley tells mindbodygreen.