Even though there are no strict rules about what you can eat, board-certified internist Vincent M. Pedre, M.D. says that when it comes to weight loss, intermittent fasting is a “tactic that almost always works when everything else has failed.” You don’t have to take his word for it, though. There’s a lot of science that says so, too.

A 2020 review in Nutrition that compared several different weight loss diet strategies reported that people who incorporated intermittent fasting lost an average of 4 to 10 percent of their body weight over a period of 4 to 24 weeks.

Another review found that 27 subjects who did intermittent fasting saw 0.8% to 13.0% weight loss from their baseline weight.

While this diet style may result in eating less, it’s possible to lose weight with intermittent fasting even without changing your calorie intake. That’s because unlike normal calorie restriction, intermittent fasting may also help support hormone balance, like insulin, ghrelin, and leptin, which all play a role in your hunger and metabolism. This hormonal regulation is one of the reasons why most of the weight you lose—as much as 79 percent—with intermittent fasting is in the form of fat.

Intermittent fasting may also help improve insulin sensitivity, which can decrease inflammation, making you feel less swollen and puffy, and has positive effects on your gut health, which Pedre calls “an often-overlooked but crucial aspect of losing weight and cultivating overall health.”

According to a 2017 review in Annual Review of Nutrition, fasting can also help restore a healthy circadian rhythm, which has positive effects on your gut health, your metabolism, and your sleep patterns.