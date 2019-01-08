Saturated by a culture of excess food, overeating, and more of everything, people are exploring the concept that less can be more on many different levels. From Marie Kondo's method for helping us to get rid of all the clutter in our living spaces to the growing fascination with tiny homes, there is no doubt we are looking to simplify our lives.

Similarly, different time-restricted feeding (TRF) and intermittent fasting (IF) protocols are on trend. People are exploring different windows of time when they abstain from food or fast to improve their health—a sort of KonMari method for our body. While having its moment in pop culture right now, fasting is anything but new. Fasting has been used throughout human history for health and spiritual purposes. From an ancestral health perspective, always eating three meals a day (and snacking in between) wasn't what humans would have done throughout almost all of human history since they wouldn't have had constant access to the same amounts of food and would have regularly have had to endure periods of feast and famine. Fasting is part of our DNA. As a functional medicine practitioner, I have implemented intermittent fasting methods for years.

There are many ways to do intermittent fasting or time-restricted feeding, from the simple 8-6 plan (have your meals between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.) to fasting-mimicking protocols like the modified two-day plan. This is where you eat normal clean meals for five days of the week (which days are up to you), and on the remaining two days, your intake will be restricted to no more than 700 calories. For more types of intermittent fasting, check out my article on the subject.

One special way to do time-restricted feeding (or intermittent fast) is something called OMAD. OMAD sounds super exotic, but it just stands for "one meal a day" (we love acronyms in wellness). An OMAD plan is what we call a 23:1 fasting-to-eating window, which means if you're following it, you'll fast for 23 hours and eat your food (and get all your calories) in one hour. Normally this involves waiting until dinner to break your OMAD fast, but ultimately it could be any meal with a 23:1 fast (it can technically be a 22:2 plan as well, if you eat your one meal's worth of food slowly). People typically do OMAD to improve their health, lose weight, or both.

So is OMAD something worth trying or better to avoid at all costs? Let's look at some things to consider.